If You're Shopping At Erewhon For Ice, You Deserve To Be Ripped Off

The people of the internet don't need a good reason to get mad, but if one brand is the champion of creating justifiable online outrage, it's Erewhon. For those less inclined to punish themselves with internet outrage, Erewhon is an LA grocery chain seemingly solely created for the purpose of generating viral moments. And to hammer that home, the store is back in the spotlight for a particularly galling example of its famously outrageous prices: a $32 bag of ice from Penny Pound.

Honestly, "bag" is very generous, because that price will get you eight ice spheres. Eight. The ice is hand-cut, comes from specially purified water, and supposedly melts slower and tastes better than normal, peasant ice, but it is still ice that costs $32. That makes Erewhon's $14 Balenciaga juice sound downright reasonable by comparison.

The reality is that Erewhon is not a place to buy groceries, despite dressing up as a grocery store. It is a company trying to take the simple chore of buying food to nourish yourself and turn it into an act of conspicuous consumption — a place where you will pay twice as much for the same Rao's pasta sauce you can get at a normal store because the shelves look good on Instagram. Nobody who buys this ice will know (or care) about its quality, they will only buy it because they can. And if you shop at a place like that, you deserve to be separated from your money.