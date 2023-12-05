Erewhon And Balenciaga Team Up For A Limited-Time Juice And Merch

In all of its recent controversy, the Balenciaga name has remained synonymous with high-end street style — a sentiment the brand took quite literally in its pre-fall 2024 runway show. Models — including Cardi B, in her runway debut — stomped along Hancock Park street in oversized sneakers, dark sunglasses, athleisure, and matching Juicy Couture-esque sets. The setting and styling referenced Los Angeles' distinct celebrity culture and were only made more apparent by the use of to-go coffee cups and grocery store tote bags as accessories. Upon a closer look at the pieces, you'll find they also elude to another collection: A collaboration with LA's trendiest gourmet grocer, the one and only Erewhon.

While some may say Erewhon isn't a grocery store, it's everything that's bad about LA, there's no denying the success it's had in the last decade — particularly among the healthy, luxe-loving celebrities and the wealthy that call the city home. But, aside from the hot bar and super-food granola, what's kept LA's lesser-known and not quite as wealthy customers coming back is the juice bar. From collaborations with celebrities like Hailey Bieber to Emma Chamberlain, Erewhon has made a killing promoting celebrity names, brands, and products through its juice bar collaborations. The Balenciaga collaboration juice is made with apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, organic maple syrup, and charcoal, and is available for $14 at all LA locations from December 2nd to 9th.