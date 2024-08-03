Grocery Store Tourism Is The Latest Hot Trend For World Travelers

From the Indian mom and pop shops to the Japanese 7-Elevens, and from the Vietnamese floating markets to the Moroccan souks, food shopping certainly isn't a new addition on international travelers' itineraries — but where they're doing it is. Grocery store tourism is the latest hot trend in global travel, with tourists trading historic sites and museums for aisles of packaged foods and snacks they can't find anywhere else. The experience offers visitors a peek into locals' everyday lives, giving them an idea of how different grocery shopping could be in another country.

In a now viral TikTok video, creator @marissainchina said that going to the grocery store is the best thing to do while traveling in other countries — and she's not the only person who feels that way. One TikTok user commented, "I totally agree with you! I hit the grocery store when I go to another country. It's like learning about another culture through their consumption! And I buy food as souvenirs, too!"

Another said, "It's one of the first things I do when I travel. And the last thing I [do], too, to replace my favorite discoveries." For many, grocery shopping in different countries is just as much of a cultural experience as any other travel excursion. Now, more people are taking to social media to share their favorite places in the world to do it — and, more importantly, the things they look forward to finding once they're there.