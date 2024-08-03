Grocery Store Tourism Is The Latest Hot Trend For World Travelers
From the Indian mom and pop shops to the Japanese 7-Elevens, and from the Vietnamese floating markets to the Moroccan souks, food shopping certainly isn't a new addition on international travelers' itineraries — but where they're doing it is. Grocery store tourism is the latest hot trend in global travel, with tourists trading historic sites and museums for aisles of packaged foods and snacks they can't find anywhere else. The experience offers visitors a peek into locals' everyday lives, giving them an idea of how different grocery shopping could be in another country.
In a now viral TikTok video, creator @marissainchina said that going to the grocery store is the best thing to do while traveling in other countries — and she's not the only person who feels that way. One TikTok user commented, "I totally agree with you! I hit the grocery store when I go to another country. It's like learning about another culture through their consumption! And I buy food as souvenirs, too!"
Another said, "It's one of the first things I do when I travel. And the last thing I [do], too, to replace my favorite discoveries." For many, grocery shopping in different countries is just as much of a cultural experience as any other travel excursion. Now, more people are taking to social media to share their favorite places in the world to do it — and, more importantly, the things they look forward to finding once they're there.
What to look for when grocery shopping abroad
Americans love Costco, but it's popular in other countries, too. From the unique locations in Mexico to Australia, it's worth venturing in to see what people are getting in other regions. There are multiple Costco locations in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Spain and the U.K. — where you'll find food court items like bulgogi bakes, Hokkaido ice cream, mango smoothies, poke bowls and barbacoa chicken wings. What most people look for when they're grocery shopping abroad, however, are unique chip flavors, which you can find in everything from Chanterelles in Cream Sauce in Estonia to Jamón in Spain.
Sometimes it's not about what you find, but how you find it. Most people are shocked to find things like unrefrigerated eggs in countries across the E.U., or bagged chicken, milk, and yogurt in countries like Argentina. Other times, you might be shocked about how much of one thing you'll find. For instance, in Greece, you'll find aisles full of tahini and hazelnut spreads, while in places like Japan, you'll find an almost overwhelming number of fizzy, fruity, and sometimes chewy drinks.
In fact, unique drinks are another prime item to look out for when you're grocery shopping in different countries, as are hot sauces, fresh fruits, and candies. So, next time you're out and about in another country, schedule some time to peruse the local food stores. You never know what you might find — just make sure you leave room in your bag to bring some back with you.