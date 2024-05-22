This Unique, Mexico Costco Location Blends In With The Landscape

A green roof — which is home to 10 species of native plants that support wildlife — covers the Costco store itself, while a large soccer field, two basketball courts, and a paddle court cover the parking garage. Walking paths connect it to the 70-acre park next door — simultaneously creating a transitional skatepark space that seamlessly blends the two while covering the eyesore that would be the store's loading area underneath. You'd never notice the Costco unless you were deliberately there to shop or eat at the food court.

According to Barba's interview with Fast Company, the rooftop space on top of the Costco has been a big hit since opening in 2021. Looking at it now, sprawling with locals enjoying the open space and surrounding greenery — which has only continued to flourish, further camouflaging the commercial space — you'd never guess it was once a landfill. But, aside from its creative repurposing of land, the store also functions as a sustainable irrigation system, funded by the store's revenue.

While other Costco location designs have taken unique approaches, such as reusing older buildings and preserving natural features, the Costco in Mexico City is not only arguably the most beautiful in the world but the most sustainable. The cherry on top — or, in this case, the park on top — is that it can easily be replicated in other urban cities. That means not only could you see more inner-city Costco locations, but more green spaces along with them.