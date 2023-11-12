Why The Majority Of Grocery Stores In India Are Small Mom And Pop Shops

If you are traveling to India for the first time, there will be a lot to take in — and some of the best advice you'll get is to let go of any and all of your expectations. But, besides trying Indian dishes, traveling foodies in particular will have much to gain from taking a stroll into one of the country's small grocery stores, also known as kiranas. There, you'll find packed aisles and shelves of food products that have been precisely curated for the community by the community. It sounds like a pipe dream, but this is the norm in India, where Statista reports that over 95% of the food and grocery market is made up of small mom-and-pop shops.

Unlike in the U.S., where supermarket shelves are seen as real estate and sold to the highest bidders, the majority of the grocery stores you will come across in India aren't stocked with the same big-name food brands. In fact, you may not find any one product from one shop to the next. That's because the owners are a part of the community that they serve, and they make sure to build a personal connection with their customers. This way, they gain an unequivocal understanding of them and their preferences, enabling them to stock ingredients and snacks that fit into their lifestyles.