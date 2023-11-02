Your DoorDash Orders May Take Longer If You're Not Tipping Delivery Drivers

DoorDash is experimenting with a new app feature that would notify customers who leave no tip that it might take longer for their food to arrive. Dashers (DoorDash delivery drivers) can see how much a customer tipped before they accept the order, and they're more likely to choose orders with big tips over ones with no tip. The notification is aimed at informing customers of this downside to not tipping, possibly in the interest of being honest and open but primarily in the interest of incentivizing customers to include a tip.

This new notification about not tipping is just a test the company is doing to see if it produces the desired result. There's no guarantee that it will stay. But it is interesting to note that it's coming at a time when DoorDash has been facing legal troubles around its pay structure. New York passed a bill that mandates a minimum wage of $18 for gig work, and a judge recently denied DoorDash's attempt to overturn it.

As well as the tip notification, DoorDash has recently offered Dashers a fixed hourly rate instead of payment per order. Unfortunately, it hasn't been received well by the Dashers, who point out that the hourly rate doesn't account for time spent waiting for an order to come in. The clock starts when you accept the order and ends when it's delivered. It also creates the incentive to drag deliveries out for as long as possible, which could result in longer wait times.