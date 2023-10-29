Study Says Over 44 Million Families Faced Food Insecurity In 2022

In case there was any confusion, things are bad right now. According to a sobering new report from the USDA, 44.2 million people faced food insecurity in 2022, up from an already staggering 33.8 million in 2021. That's a 45% increase, and these figures paint a damning portrait of the socioeconomic state of contemporary America. For millions of U.S. households last year, just having food on the table regularly was a big "maybe." Nearly 7 million people reported having to skip meals or even go an entire day without eating (at least once). Nutrition is another matter entirely. Nearly all of these 7 million folks said that they couldn't afford to eat balanced meals, which could lead to major health consequences.

Many experts theorize that this shocking problem is linked to the repeal or expiration of COVID-19-related federal assistance programs, which have stopped supporting communities even as the economic landscape remains treacherous. Earlier this year in March, the federal government substantially reduced aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), affecting an estimated 16 million Americans. That assistance dropped to a meager $6 per day.

Per the new USDA report, 13 million of the Americans who regularly faced food insecurity in 2022 were children. In June 2022, Congress allowed a pandemic-related waiver to the National School Lunch Program to expire, and schools nationwide stopped serving free lunches to all students unless they could prove that they needed aid.