Was Trader Joe's San Francisco Sourdough Discontinued?

I called my closest Trader Joe's for some insight, and it seems the Reddit rumors are true. The San Francisco Sourdough has been discontinued and replaced with another round sourdough labeled as "Trader Joe's Sourdough" — although the specifics depend on what region you're in. As the employee explained over the phone, if the San Francisco sourdough is not at your local TJ's, then it's more than likely not going to be at any other TJ's in your region. My local Chicago store employee told me that "It's not going to be found at any other store in the Midwest, because we all get ours from the same supplier." In turn, what it's replaced by also depends on what's available locally.

The news is sad for some, but others are still finding healthy stocks of the bread in the northeast. The choices are to either settle for TJ's replacement, or go elsewhere. But, there are some the positives. Without this sourdough being available, you can choose to support one of your local bakeries, which will likely supply you with a sourdough loaf that's just as good (if not better). Grocery sourdough isn't out of the question, either.

Given the connection between Trader Joe's and ALDI, many say the sourdough at Aldi is comparable. Wegmans, Iggy's, and San Luis are other brands that have been recommended as TJ's San Fran Sourdough alternatives — although our taste testers say the best store-bought sourdough is Panera's.