Our Favorite Store-Bought Sourdough Bread Is A Actually Fast Food Favorite

Sourdough bread adds a layer of unique flavor to sandwiches as trendy toast that cannot be replaced. The tart bite is a perfect contrast to hearty, umami-forward fillings and rich toppings. The great thing is, with a quality "mother" to start a loaf, it isn't that hard to make. But, let's be honest, you don't always have the time to knead, proof, and bake a fresh loaf whenever you need. Thankfully, there are lots of great sourdough bread options on store and bakery shelves. Tasting Table set out to find which loaf reigns supreme, and our gold medalist, unsurprisingly, comes from a restaurant that has bread as a jumping-off point.

Panera Bread is that perfectly acceptable chain that pleases many, if not wowing all. Its iconic broccoli-cheddar soup, plethora of sandwiches, and baked goods make for a meal destination that seemingly has something for everyone. Its bakery also sells loaves of its most popular breads, and you should be glad they do. Out of a pack of 14 sourdoughs, Panera emerged as the clear favorite, beating out some heavy hitters like Pepperidge Farms, Trader Joe's, and Nature's Own. The crusty loaf had plenty of chew and springiness that belied an achingly tender interior crumb and delightful flavor. Slice it for sandwiches or smear it with cultured butter for a double down on the funky flavor and you won't regret it.