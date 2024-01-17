Review: Panera's New Sourdough Melts Won Us Over With Flavor-Packed Ingredients

Panera Bread has been around since 1987 (though under a different name at the beginning). The word "bread" is in the title for good reason; even though the chain serves much more than fresh-baked loaves and pastries, everything they serve really does revolve around their bread products. From comforting, cozy soups that perfectly fill a bread bowl to coffee drinks that pair easily with a morning Danish, if you love bread and all that it's affiliated with, you're in luck at Panera.

But at lunchtime you might want to go with one of their many sandwiches — especially now that they've rolled out some exciting new menu options. Panera Bread is now featuring two new Sourdough Melts, namely the Bacon Avocado Melt and the Southwest Chicken Melt. To celebrate these new offers, Panera decided to give away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on national "Ditch Your Resolution Day" (aka January 17).

Indeed, carbs are back and better than ever, and so we did a taste test of Panera's new Sourdough Melts to see if they live up to our expectations.