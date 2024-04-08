The Best And Worst Breads For Making French Toast

Few homestyle meals can top a warm slice of French toast slathered in maple syrup and served with several strips of bacon. Of course, if your life has been filled with happy memories of flipping French toast on a buttered skillet and watching the bread as it browns, you've likely watched countless slices of bread disintegrate into custard and become an unservable mess, as well. But the failure of French toast doesn't often come down to the custard — it comes down to the bread.

Simply put, the success of French toast is wholly dependent on using quality bread that can hold up through the rounds of dipping and soaking. More than that, since bread is the foundation of the recipe, you'll want to pick one that offers something in the flavor department.

As someone who's worked in the food industry and made a lot of French toast in their life, I've experienced the good, bad, and ugly when it comes to this classic breakfast food. Consequently, I've reviewed some of the most popular types of bread and designated each as a great fit for French toast — or one worth skipping. To help you decide which bread to use for your next breakfast batch, here are the best and worst breads for making French toast.