Switch Up Your Morning French Toast With A Pita Bread Twist

When choosing the best types of bread for French toast, most people reach for the classics. Brioche is a given, considering its golden exterior and ultra-soft texture. The same thing goes for a country loaf, with its thicker crust and moist center. If you do switch it up, it's usually with challah bread — as Alton Brown recommends — or some type of flavored loaf, such as cinnamon raisin bread or perhaps even banana bread. But why stop there?

Just by changing the type of bread you use, you can make a French toast that feels entirely new, and you don't have to stick to the usual. Although admittedly not as soft, nor as fluffy as your typical brioche or challah, pita bread is an unexpected choice that gives your morning French toast a surprising twist. Just like pita livens up fattoush salad, pita bread French toast is a convenient way to use up any leftover pita bread you might have lying around — only sweeter.

Dipped into a mixture of whisked eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk, and then placed on a hot, buttered skillet until beautifully browned on each side, pita bread French toast will satisfy all of your cravings. In fact, you may even prefer it to your usual French toast. Topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup, drizzled peanut butter, or fresh-cut banana slices, pita bread can do everything your usual French toast can — but the best part is that you can stuff it. Your typical morning French toast bread could never.