Switch Up Your Morning French Toast With A Pita Bread Twist
When choosing the best types of bread for French toast, most people reach for the classics. Brioche is a given, considering its golden exterior and ultra-soft texture. The same thing goes for a country loaf, with its thicker crust and moist center. If you do switch it up, it's usually with challah bread — as Alton Brown recommends — or some type of flavored loaf, such as cinnamon raisin bread or perhaps even banana bread. But why stop there?
Just by changing the type of bread you use, you can make a French toast that feels entirely new, and you don't have to stick to the usual. Although admittedly not as soft, nor as fluffy as your typical brioche or challah, pita bread is an unexpected choice that gives your morning French toast a surprising twist. Just like pita livens up fattoush salad, pita bread French toast is a convenient way to use up any leftover pita bread you might have lying around — only sweeter.
Dipped into a mixture of whisked eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk, and then placed on a hot, buttered skillet until beautifully browned on each side, pita bread French toast will satisfy all of your cravings. In fact, you may even prefer it to your usual French toast. Topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup, drizzled peanut butter, or fresh-cut banana slices, pita bread can do everything your usual French toast can — but the best part is that you can stuff it. Your typical morning French toast bread could never.
The power is in the pocket
When it comes to pita, the power is in the pocket — look no further than the Greek gyro or the Iraqi-Israeli sabich as proof. When used as the bread in your French toast, this sentiment only goes further. The pockets of your pita bread allow you to layer the sweet, slightly crispy pieces of French toast with everything from Greek yogurt to sweet berry purée. Unlike when it's made with the usual, classic bread, French toast made with pita bread gives you the opportunity to get a little bit of everything in each bite. No more fussing around with your fork to get a mouthful that includes each topping, because you can just stuff it all inside.
Stuffing isn't your only option, however. If you can't be bothered to stuff and griddle your pita bread with all of your toppings inside of it, you can go the usual route and simply dress your pita bread French toast after you've plated it. Do note that it will likely be much easier if you stick with spreads, such as peanut butter, Greek yogurt, or berry purée, as they won't spill out as easily as fresh fruit would. They also might help your fruit stick to the inside of the bread. But, whether you stuff them or not, you should still consider topping your pita French toast with a nice dusting of powdered sugar, or a healthy dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup, just for good measure.