Make French Toast With Babka For An Upgraded Brunch

French toast is one of those dishes that can transform a mundane midweek breakfast into what feels like a special occasion. Using babka to make French toast can bring an even more festive touch to the recipe, as the spongy, buttery, cinnamon-flavored bread lends itself naturally to warm plates that have been lined with warm maple syrup.

Though the yeasty bread can be dense, these subtly flavored loaves are ideal platforms for the French toast creations of your choosing. Whether you use babka that has been twisted with chocolate, cinnamon, or pumpkin pie spice, the fluffy slices will soak up the egg mixture you have prepared.

After being cooked and toasted to golden perfection, these French toast pieces will have your kitchen smelling otherworldly long before the first bite reaches your lips. Your next task is to simply dress each plate with berry compote or sprinkles of honey-coated walnuts, and your day is guaranteed to get that much sweeter.