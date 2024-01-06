29 Types Of Bread, Ranked Worst To Best

We love bread. Although this simple, carby mixture of water, flour, and sometimes yeast may just seem like an accompaniment to your favorite pasta dish or an afterthought in your lunchtime sandwich-making, it's one of life's simplest pleasures and one that we frequently indulge in.

There are just as many different varieties of bread as there are ways to enjoy it. From crunchy ciabatta and oblong baguettes to simple tortillas and twisty pretzels, there's no wrong way to indulge in a slice. However, certain types of bread are more versatile and well-suited for all-around eating than others. In creating this ranking, we weighed several criteria, including how well the bread pairs with sweet and savory ingredients, the mealtimes it is ideal for, and the bread's overall structure and flavor. We've taken the time to research and formulate our own independent opinions about which types of bread are the best and which are not necessarily bad but just less optimal.