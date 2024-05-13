The Unique Ingredient That Makes San Francisco Sourdough Different

San Francisco-style sourdough is the type that probably comes to mind when you hear the words "sourdough bread." That tangy flavor, aerated texture, and sour-sweet aroma comes from acetic acid — a byproduct of the fermentation process as active bacteria feeds on wild yeast — and sourdough's signature funkiness is even bolder and more complex in San Francisco loaves. In the 1970s, scientists discovered a bacteria called Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis, which was believed to be indigenous and exclusive to the San Francisco Bay Area. Although the bacteria has since been identified in other countries around the world, it's the same species that gives an extra bite to French and Italian country-style loaves. No one seems sure exactly why San Francisco sourdough sports such high levels of acetic acid and such dimensional, standout loaves, but that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing.

Thanks to 'Frisco's long tradition of sourdough-making, starters that have been cultivated and passed down for generations are likely a substantial contributing factor to the complexity of flavor. It could also have something to do with the city's climate, particularly the seemingly sempiternal cloud of fog. Josey Baker, co-owner of San Francisco's The Mill bakery, says it's more about the grains than it is about the acetic acid concentration. As Baker tells BBC, "Rather than flavoring from fermentation, the dominant force at work here is the grains from which each loaf of bread is made. Less of the acetic acid (think vinegar), and more of a sweet lactic acid-forward fermentation (think yogurt)."