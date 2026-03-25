The Bagging Habit Trader Joe's Employees Wish Shoppers Would Stop

Employees at Trader Joe's — which has been selling reusable shopping bags for longer than you may expect — wish customers would stop handing them dirty bags to bag their groceries — and when they say dirty, they're not talking about crumbs and stains, but spiders, bed bugs, and cockroaches. A discussion on pet peeves on a subReddit for Trader Joe's past, present, and future employees sparked wild, often disgusting stories about the state of some customers' reusable bags.

"Probably about a month ago, I was at the register and using a reusable bag that a customer brought," one Redditor posted. "As I opened it up to use, a pile of dead bed bugs spilled out of their bag and all over the register." Then there was this little anecdote from another employee. "One time, I was bagging a man's groceries with his reusable bags and a cockroach crawled out," they wrote. A third person posted about live spiders in bags on at least two occasions.

The worst part is that bedbugs and cockroaches weren't even the most offensive items found by Trader Joe's employees in reusable bags brought in by customers; the list also includes used diapers and smelly workout clothes. Bugs start feeling reasonable in comparison. Founder Joe Coulombe has said that the employees' high pay is the factor that makes Trader Joe's special — but it seems like higher pay is the least some of them deserve!