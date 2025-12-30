This Limited-Time Trader Joe's Bag Is Already Selling For 3X The Retail Price On eBay
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there is one thing you can count on at Trader Joe's, beyond the parking lot being a nightmare, it's limited-time bags creating a frenzy. Trader Joe's fans are a dedicated lot, and they like to show off their fandom when lugging home their latest haul. This has led to swarms of people descending on stores whenever a new bag is released, particularly Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags, which rapidly sell out every time they are stocked. This combo of limited-time offerings and fervent fandom has also created a robust online resale market for Trader Joe's reusable bags, which sell far above the price in store. And now a new color of Trader Joe's latest, a large reusable cooler bag, has already sparked online bidding wars.
Like Trader Joe's mini tote bags, the insulated cooler bags have been popping in and out of stores for several years in different colors, each one seemingly more in demand than the last. The newest color is a tealish dusty blue color, and it's already showing up on eBay, selling at more than triple its in-store retail value of $8.99. The insulated cooler bag is one of Trader Joe's larger offerings, holding up to eight gallons, and beyond the normal Trader Joe's rush for bags, it's not hard to see why this one is so popular, as a cooler bag is perfect for a grocery store that is famous for having some of the best frozen food out there.
Trader Joe's new dusty blue insulated bag is already a hot item online
The hot resale market for Trader Joe's bags is pretty easy to understand when you see the online reaction to each new release. Fan accounts on Instagram have been reacting to the new color extremely positively, with commenters saying things like "Oooh that's the prettiest I've seen yet." Over on Reddit, the reaction is just as positive, with one person remarking, "I don't need it but I want it," and another begging, "Would you guys stop telling my wife every time TJs has a new tote bag please? My house is full of tote bags." And even having a previous blue version of the bag isn't stopping people, with one fan joking, "'I have the darker blue ones and I sure don't need another,' he says, grabbing his keys."
So act now if you like the look of this new bag. While comments seem to indicate these bags are a little more well-stocked than previous rounds, they always sell out fast, and it's hard to compete against the many Trader Joe's superfans. And don't expect the price to go down online either. Old colors often end up in higher demand, and some from earlier this year are still selling for four or five times the in-store price. That may seem wild for a simple bag, but this is Trader Joe's we're talking about, so asking fans to just be chill is never really in the cards.