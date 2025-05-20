Why Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags Keep Going Viral — And Selling Out Instantly

Guess who's back: That's right, it's the Trader Joe's mini tote. Trader Joe's mini totes became the chain's hottest commodity upon launching in March 2024 and immediately causing a frenzy. Reddit threads formed for people to ask where they could find them, Instagram accounts hunted them down, and totes began popping up on resale sites like eBay at anywhere from 10 to 50 times the original price. The primary-color T.J.'s totes reappeared in September 2024, and now they're back for 2025 with a twist: pretty pastel hues of mint, pink, lavender, and blue. They've gone viral again, which begs the question, why? Why is the internet losing its collective mind over a three-dollar carryall?

Initially, demand for the tote could likely be explained with three simple reasons. One is that Trader Joe's, in general, has a cult following thanks to its low prices, novel food items, and engaging customer service. Another is price. $2.99 for a tote that's as useful as it is collectible? Trader Joe's is famous for things like "Two Buck Chuck," made by a California winery and sold for $1.99. A tote for three dollars is another irresistible bargain. A third explanation is the bag itself, which is made with good-quality canvas with fun colors and a versatile, crowd-pleasing simplicity. But the level of fervor likely comes down to the limited quantities of bags available. People see the bags all over social media, want them, can't find them at their local stores, and take to the internet.