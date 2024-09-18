Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Totes Are Back, And Now Is The Time To Hop In Line
The feeding frenzies at Trader Joe's are normally centered around the store's popular seasonal limited-time items, but this year, fans have been going hard for something that lasts a little longer than a sleeve of Trader Joe's Peppermint Joe Joe's: a mini canvas tote bag. Launched earlier this year, Trader Joe's mini canvas tote bags became a sensation, with stores selling out in days across the country as customers took advantage of early leaks to mob their local stores and grab what they could. The tote bags were so popular that they started showing up on online resellers, sometimes going for hundreds of dollars a pop. Well, if you missed out on the first round, you'll want to be on top of your TJ's game right now because the mini totes are back in stores.
Observers and Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are already sharing stories about people lining up at their local stores, but from the sound of it, you still have a chance to grab some depending on where you are. While some shoppers report their stores already being sold out of certain colors, others say there was no line at theirs and there were stacks of mini totes still available.
Trader Joe's has confirmed that, like the first round, these mini totes only have a limited supply. So, if you want to make sure you get your hands on one, now is the time to check your local TJs.
Trader Joe's mini canvas totes were a surprise hit earlier this year
The Trader Joe's mini canvas tote bags come in four colors: Navy, yellow, red, and forest green, with a Trader Joe's logo on the white canvas sides. At only 13 inches long, 11 tall, and 6 inches wide, they are truly mini bags, but a nice size for a quick run to the store for a few snacks when you don't want to lug around a whole full-sized bag. In addition to the main storage area, it also has a small side pocket. That small size also comes with a small price, as the mini totes are selling for only $2.99. So maybe hold off and wait for the next round if you miss them and don't want to shell out for one online with a 30x markup.
Shoppers are reporting that the totes are being stocked behind the customer service counter, with some staggering when they get stocked, suggesting Trader Joe's may be more prepared this time around. Trader Joe's has offered reusable bags for a long time, and on the company podcast, host Matt Sloan admitted the store was caught off guard by the demand for its mini bags. "We had no inkling that they would be this exciting, this quickly, for so many customers," he shared, while noting the company thought it had enough to last for several weeks. While it may be ready this time around, you should never underestimate the devotion of Trader Joe's fans.