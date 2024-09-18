Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Totes Are Back, And Now Is The Time To Hop In Line

The feeding frenzies at Trader Joe's are normally centered around the store's popular seasonal limited-time items, but this year, fans have been going hard for something that lasts a little longer than a sleeve of Trader Joe's Peppermint Joe Joe's: a mini canvas tote bag. Launched earlier this year, Trader Joe's mini canvas tote bags became a sensation, with stores selling out in days across the country as customers took advantage of early leaks to mob their local stores and grab what they could. The tote bags were so popular that they started showing up on online resellers, sometimes going for hundreds of dollars a pop. Well, if you missed out on the first round, you'll want to be on top of your TJ's game right now because the mini totes are back in stores.

Observers and Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are already sharing stories about people lining up at their local stores, but from the sound of it, you still have a chance to grab some depending on where you are. While some shoppers report their stores already being sold out of certain colors, others say there was no line at theirs and there were stacks of mini totes still available.

Trader Joe's has confirmed that, like the first round, these mini totes only have a limited supply. So, if you want to make sure you get your hands on one, now is the time to check your local TJs.