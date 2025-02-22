6 Etiquette Mistakes You're Making At Trader Joe's

Shopping at Trader Joe's is an experience of its own, one that determines its own set of rules. While some of those are similar to those you'd follow at a more traditional supermarket, the sheer size and popularity of Trader Joe's requires an entirely different set of standards that, arguably, should be held to an even higher level. An entire set of rules could be placed for navigating the chaos that is your local Trader Joe's parking lot alone. But, while some of those have been included here, that's a story for another day. For now, let's focus our attention on the etiquette mistakes you're making inside of Trader Joe's.

From cart collection to cart placement, from how to navigate the frozen food aisle to which fresh bread you should be grabbing, there are some things at Trader Joe's you don't want to be caught doing wrong. Given how friendly the staff is, you're not likely to be reprimanded for any of this — but you do risk being labelled as "that person" who left their cart and blocked everyone from the Mandarin Orange Chicken for five minutes, or who left your cart at the register for the person checking you out to deal with. Not cool. Keep reading to save yourself the embarrassment, and remember that treating the employees with kindness and respect is a given rule no matter where you shop.