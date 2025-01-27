The 4 Frozen Foods Trader Joe's Fans Loved Most In 2024

Trader Joe's has no shortage of potato products to choose from, but its frozen Hashbrown patties just secured the fan-favorite Breakfast & Brunch spot for the second year in a row. At $2.79 a package, you get 10 shredded potato patties that crisp up to a delightful starchy side character to your breakfast. These potato patties are very similar to hashbrowns at popular fast food restaurants, but at a quarter of the cost. Next up, the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip may seem like an odd winner considering it is more of a side than a full-on meal or snack.

Advertisement

But thanks to a clever TikTok hack for making a "better than feta" pasta using three TJ's ingredients — fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, and this dip — the frozen spinach and artichoke dip has been launched into the Hall of Fame stratosphere. Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is one of many frozen Asian-inspired foods at Trader Joe's, and is probably what you traditionally think of when you picture "frozen meal." At $4.49 a serving, one 12.5-ounce package comes packed with tender chicken marinated in Southeastern Asian flavors, soaked into a bed of nutty, long-grain rice.

This is what we like to call the perfect working lunch. For some extra fuel, pair this frozen favorite with some Trader Joe's frozen Tandoori Naan. Last, but definitely not least, Trader Joe's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches have scaled the frozen hills of Trader Joe's desserts to reign supreme — or sublime, rather — over the others. For about $1.20 per cookie sandwich (or $4.99 for the package of four), you are transported back to nostalgic summer days spent lying out at the public pool.

Advertisement