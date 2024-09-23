6 Desserts To Buy At Trader Joe's And 6 To Avoid

If you've walked by the Trader Joe's baked goods section and felt bemused by the pricey, large white package that has its contents sealed away from prying eyes, you're not alone. But if you've left the store every time without giving in to your curiosity, you may be sorely missing out on one of Trader Joe's best desserts.

These kringles are rings of pastry with an impressive circumference; they have various fillings nestled between layers of flaky dough and a glaze on top. The flavors are dictated by the season; you can find raspberry in spring, pumpkin caramel in fall, and almond at Christmas, among others. This is great news because it gives you another excuse to just keep trying the kringles and find out which one you prefer.

The kringles are relatively flat and squat, but even a thin slice packs a punch. The icing and filling are always sweet and indulgent, and the pastry is buttery and soft. I've enjoyed kringles at room temperature, chilled and firm from the fridge, warm and gooey from the microwave, and buttery and flaky thanks to the oven or air fryer. It's great every time. A slice goes well with a cup of coffee — either after a meal or for brunch.