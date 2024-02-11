10 Potato Products At Trader Joe's To Buy And 10 To Avoid

There's no shortage of snacks and goodies to stumble across amongst the vast aisles of Trader Joe's, and while many of the popular grocery chain's products are triumphant winners, others don't quite reach gold status. If you particularly peruse the chip or frozen foods aisles, then you likely notice that Trader Joe's is absolutely stocked on potato inventory — not just straight-up potatoes (well, they have those, too) but potato products, ranging from gnocchi to potato chips to casserole-like sides. These potato-ridden aisles offer up delightful opportunities for the spud lover, though with such a vast selection, it can be tricky to know which products to splurge on and which ones to steer clear of.

We've put some of Trader Joe's most popular potato products to the taste test and have determined the 10 products you should add to your cart and the 10 that you should avoid. Now, ranking Trader Joe's plethora of potato products is no easy task, though we've applied a methodology that will hopefully save you from disappointment during your next grocery run. Naturally, taste is the biggest factor here — were we wowed by the flavors of a certain snack or dish, or did it come across as lackluster? Other factors include price consideration, ease of cooking (if applicable), and texture once cooked (again, if applicable).