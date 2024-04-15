TikTok's 'Better Than Feta' Pasta Only Requires 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients

Trader Joe's has long been touted as a budget-friendly grocery store with delicious, high-quality pre-made products to streamline weeknight dinners without sacrificing flavor. And its products have garnered wide acclaim on TikTok with foodies who share clever ways to transform them into show-stopping meals. Even the Tasting Table staff has taken a lesson or two from TikTok, evidenced by this recipe for baked feta pasta.

Now, a TikTok influencer has come up with a Trader Joe's-inspired upgrade to the baked feta pasta that cuts down on the ingredients list, transforming Trader Joe's spinach artichoke dip, fusilli pasta, and cherry tomatoes into a rich, savory, and colorful meal in under an hour.

The recipe, from Mari Lebaron, is as simple as popping a couple of packages of spinach artichoke tips into a baking dish with cherry tomatoes, salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil before throwing it in the oven for 45 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While the dip is baking, bring water to a boil over the stove, salt it, and add Trader Joe's fusilli pasta to cook until al dente. Finally, add the drained pasta to the bubbling spinach and artichoke dip and tomato bake, stirring to combine.