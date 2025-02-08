14 Clever Ways To Save Money At Trader Joe's

There are grocery stores, and then there is Trader Joe's. If you've ever shopped there, then you know what I'm talking about. Although it's smaller than other grocery stores, Trader Joe's somehow manages to offer an appetizing mix of fresh produce, meats, and several store-brand favorites, many of which its customers say they couldn't live without (orange chicken, we're looking at you). Another difference between Trader Joe's and most other grocery stores is that there are no sales or loyalty programs. The retailer believes in keeping costs low every day for all customers.

However, don't let the lack of sales or special markdowns fool you into thinking that there aren't other ways to maximize your savings each time you head to Trader Joe's. Just because you don't have to scour the weekly ad to catch when a favorite product is on sale doesn't mean there aren't other ways you can make sure you get the biggest bang for your buck. I've been a regular Trader Joe's shopper for years, and have learned first-hand how to stretch each dollar as far as possible. In addition to my personal experiences, I also conducted some research to learn the clever methods that other regulars have discovered to help them keep more money in their bank account when shopping at Trader Joe's.

