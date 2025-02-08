14 Clever Ways To Save Money At Trader Joe's
There are grocery stores, and then there is Trader Joe's. If you've ever shopped there, then you know what I'm talking about. Although it's smaller than other grocery stores, Trader Joe's somehow manages to offer an appetizing mix of fresh produce, meats, and several store-brand favorites, many of which its customers say they couldn't live without (orange chicken, we're looking at you). Another difference between Trader Joe's and most other grocery stores is that there are no sales or loyalty programs. The retailer believes in keeping costs low every day for all customers.
However, don't let the lack of sales or special markdowns fool you into thinking that there aren't other ways to maximize your savings each time you head to Trader Joe's. Just because you don't have to scour the weekly ad to catch when a favorite product is on sale doesn't mean there aren't other ways you can make sure you get the biggest bang for your buck. I've been a regular Trader Joe's shopper for years, and have learned first-hand how to stretch each dollar as far as possible. In addition to my personal experiences, I also conducted some research to learn the clever methods that other regulars have discovered to help them keep more money in their bank account when shopping at Trader Joe's.
Enjoy a free snack by trying the samples
If you're looking to keep your grocery bills down, you should abstain from shopping when you're hungry. However, doing so when you shop at Trader Joe's could actually help you save a few bucks. Instead of pulling a bag of chips or a protein bar out of your pantry before you head to the store, save those items for later and snack at Trader Joe's. The grocer frequently offers samples to its customers, which allows you to try something new and fuel up for your shopping trip.
Samples are available most days, but you might have better luck getting one — or more than one — at certain times. Some say that the best time to shop at Trader Joe's to get more samples is shortly before the store closes. If the employees have already opened a box of a particular product, they'll want to use it all up before their shift ends for the night. For this reason, they may be a bit heavy-handed with the portions they dish out or more likely to slip you an extra one — or two — sample cups.
You can sample practically any food item to avoid wasting money on something you don't like
Trader Joe's has a "Try Anything" policy that many customers don't know about. While you can buy and try certain products or wait for them to pop up at the samples stand, you could also ask an employee to sample practically anything in the store.
Thinking about trying a new chip flavor? Wondering if you'll actually like a seasonal cookie? Just ask. A Trader Joe's crew member will help you — within reason. They aren't going to cook a piece of raw meat or reheat a frozen meal for you. This policy can help you determine which products you'll actually enjoy at home, and which simply aren't worth your money. This, in turn, will keep your grocery bill from creeping up higher than is necessary.
Trader Joe's has an amazing return policy if you decide a product isn't for you
Although the Try Anything policy limits the amount of products you'll bring home and later decide aren't right for you, there still may be times when you're unhappy with one of your purchases from Trader Joe's. Whether you gambled on a frozen entrée that you couldn't sample in the store, thought you liked something until you had a few more bites, purchased a bad batch of an item, or didn't realize that a box of pasta was slightly open, Trader Joe's easy-going return policy can help you recoup your money.
While some stores have a very stringent return policy that requires you to jump through hoops to try to get your money back, Trader Joe's is the opposite. Even if you don't have your receipt, have eaten some of the item, or simply changed your mind after bringing a product home, you can bring it back to the store for a full refund.
You can open a case of canned beverages to purchase them individually
While Trader Joe's canned beverages are a good deal, sometimes you only want a few cans to have on hand for a special occasion. Or, perhaps you're making a recipe that calls for a can of beer. If you don't normally drink beer, you might not want to purchase a full case for just that single can. Luckily, here's another way Trader Joe's can help you save money: You don't have to purchase a full case of beverages if you don't need them all.
Just ask one of the employees, and they should let you open up the case and remove just the number of cans that you need. You'll be charged a per-unit price. So, if a case of four cans costs $5, you'll pays $1.25 per can. Based on accounts from commenters on Reddit, it does sound like there may be some slight variations in this policy between stores. One user, for example, commented that their store would let them purchase any beer cans individually, except for the ones from a variety pack. However, another user shared that their store does allow customers to break up variety packs.
Trader Joe's accepts manufacturer's coupons
Trader Joe's is one of the few grocers that does not issue its own coupons — remember, it strives to keep prices low to benefit all customers, not just those who take the time to flip through a coupon flyer. However, that doesn't mean that you can't use any coupons at Trader Joe's. It does accept manufacturer's coupons. As you can probably guess, these are the coupons that are issued by specific brands or companies.
If you're shopping for one of these brands at Trader Joe's and have a coupon from the manufacturer, be sure to bring it with you. According to ContactPigeon, more than 75% of the products sold by Trader Joe's are private label brands, so there aren't tons of products that are made by other manufacturers. However, there are still some opportunities to save. The national brands you'll spot may vary based on where you live, but be sure to scan the shelves to see what you can find. As one example, some stores may stock Kerrygold Pure Irish butter.
Time is money, so plan when to shop accordingly
Your final bill at the register might be the same whether you spend 20 minutes shopping or 50, thanks to crowded aisles and long lines. However, time is money, and you could be doing something better with those extra 30 minutes — whether it be working or relaxing. For this reason, carefully planning when you go to Trader Joe's is another tip that can help you save some money (and time).
Trader Joe's grocery stores are relatively small, so when lots of other people are shopping at the same time as you, it can slow you way down. The parking lots are similarly small (and often impossible to navigate during a busy time). Choosing a less busy time to shop, when it fits your schedule, can help you avoid getting slowed down by all the extra traffic — both in the parking lot and in the store. Trader Joe's is likely to be less busy if you go during the day on a weekday. Avoid that after-work rush, and try to shop earlier in the day — ideally before 10:00 a.m. If you shop earlier in the morning, you'll also be more likely to find the freshest fruits and vegetables, as these items are delivered and stocked fresh.
Know which items are much cheaper than those from competitors
Many items at Trader Joe's are cheaper than comparable items from competitors. Knowing which items are a better deal can help you craft your shopping list and decide which items you're better off buying from another retailer. Bananas, for example, are one item that many experts recommend picking up at Trader Joe's. They tend to be at least a few cents cheaper than what you'd pay at another retailer.
Cereal is another item that is often a lot cheaper from Trader Joe's. For example, Trader Joe's Joe's O's cereal is much cheaper than a box of Cheerios from a major grocer like Walmart. Those savings can really add up over time — especially if you have a large family that eats a lot of cereal.
Know which products aren't such a great deal
While there are plenty of products that Trader Joe's sells for less than you'll pay at another grocery store, there are also a few that aren't as good of a deal. Learning which items you'll be better off purchasing elsewhere can also help you avoid overspending. For example, the 80/20 ground beef patties cost more per pound at Trader Joe's than at other grocery stores, especially when there are sales going on.
Cleaning and personal care products also aren't always the most economically-priced at Trader Joe's. For example, you'll spend a lot more to purchase an 8-ounce bottle of the almond vanilla scented foaming hand soap than you spend to buy a similarly-sized container. You can even get a refill bottle of SoftSoap for a better unit price.
Bring your own shopping bags if you live in certain cities
Bringing reusable bags to the grocery store is always a smart choice for the environment. However, depending on where you live, it can also be a smart choice for your wallet. Some cities, counties, and states have implemented a mandatory tax on disposable bags. Some of these taxes only cover plastic bags, while others include any type of non-reusable bag, including the paper bags that Trader Joe's uses for its groceries. Where present, these taxes are used to support the various goals of the state or locality, such as environmental projects.
If you live in one of these areas, forgetting your reusable bags could cost you $0.10 or more. As you can imagine, that extra fee can make a difference in your bill, especially over several shopping trips when you're stocking up on your favorite Trader Joe's products. So, do something good for the environment — and your bottom line — and remember to bring your reusable bags when you shop at Trader Joe's.
Save big on allergen-free and specialty diet foods compared to other retailers
If you're vegan, follow a dairy or gluten-free diet, or have other dietary restrictions, then you know how expensive safe foods can be from other retailers. Fortunately, Trader Joe's offers a wide selection of gluten-free snacks, kosher items, vegan foods, and other options. And, like most of the other products sold by Trader Joe's, these items are relatively affordable.
Take gluten-free bread, for example. You can easily spend a small fortune for a loaf from many brands. However, Trader Joe's gluten-free sandwich bread is significantly cheaper than other options from popular brands. Plus, based on my personal experience, I can say that it tastes pretty good (if you've ever tried gluten-free bread, you know isn't always a given). If you don't have the time to wander aimlessly through the store hoping to find that gem that matches your dietary needs, then turn to the Trader Joe's website to find what you need. You can filter the various product categories with labels such as gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, or kosher.
Stock up to avoid missing out on products that disappear
Unfortunately, if you've found a product you love from Trader Joe's, there is no guarantee it will be on the shelves the next time you shop. Some products are so popular that they are often out of stock, while others are seasonal items that are only around for a few weeks or months at a time. Plus, Trader Joe's frequently discontinues items due to costs, popularity, and various other reasons.
So, when you find something you love, you might want to consider stocking up a bit, especially if it is reasonably priced and will save you money over purchasing something similar from another grocery store. You don't want to be left yearning for a retired Trader Joe's product to make a comeback without stocking up first — because it probably isn't going to happen.
Download grocery apps to earn cash back on purchases
You shouldn't overlook grocery store apps when you're looking to maximize your savings and keep as much money in your pocket as possible. Trader Joe's might not have its own loyalty or coupon programs, but you can earn cash back through several grocery apps. One popular one that you might want to try is Ibotta. Scroll through the offers and click any that apply to the products that you're purchasing through Trader Joe's. While you may not find Trader Joe's-branded items in the app, you might be able to find specials for the few non-private label brands that Trader Joe's does carry, along with other promotions for specific types of produce or other goods. After selecting the items you want, complete your shopping trip and then scan your receipt to have the appropriate cash back officially added to your account.
Fetch is another app you could look into. Unlike Ibotta, which requires you to purchase specific items in order to earn cash back, Fetch offers you to scan any receipt to earn cash back. In addition to your receipts from Trader Joe's, you can also take pictures of receipts from other grocery stores and retailers and let the cash back add up in your account.
Don't forget to pick up greeting cards
Did you get sticker shock the last time you went to pick up a birthday or holiday card for a friend or family member? According to Creative Hive, the average cost of a greeting card is around $5, but many cost even more than this. If you can't stomach paying $5 or more per card (or $20 for four cards), but still want to show your love or appreciation for someone you care about, it is time to start shopping at Trader Joe's for greeting cards.
Greeting cards are one of the best deals from Trader Joe's. While the card selection at Trader Joe's isn't going to rival that of Hallmark or even a larger grocery store, there are still several options available. You can find the right fit to bring a smile to the face of that special person in your life, while also keeping your costs at a minimum.
Take advantage of the recipe section on the website to avoid overbuying ingredients
Buying ingredients for a new recipe can feel like such a guessing game. You don't want to overbuy and end up spending more money than is necessary, but you also don't want to come up too short and not be able to actually cook the dish you want to prepare. How many cups of shredded cheese are in a bag, anyway?
Well, Trader Joe's can help you with this as well. The company's website has a recipe section, where you can find some inspiration for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and more. There are more than 500 recipes to consider adding to your regular meal rotation. As you could probably guess, these recipes all use Trader Joe's products. One of the best things about them is that they tell you specifically how many packages or containers of each item you'll need (if it is more than one). Bye bye guesswork, overbuying, and overpaying, and hello clear quantities for your shopping list.