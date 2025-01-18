20 Retired Trader Joe's Foods That We Need Back

Every year, everyone's favorite quirky neighborhood grocer does something special — something no other grocery store has taken the time to do. Trader Joe's holds its annual Customer Choice Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the tastiest and most beloved items in its unique grocery arsenal. Only a select few items across 11 categories rise to the top — and some even earn a coveted spot in the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

But, this season of celebration is also bittersweet. While we cheer for the reigning champions, we can't help but remember the products that are no longer filling store shelves and our stomachs. Every Trader Joe's shopper knows it's dangerous to get too attached to any one item because it can be discontinued just as fast as it was released. Over the years, we've lost beloved desserts, dips, snacks, and even frozen foods (which are some of the worst losses of all) to the black hole that is TJ's product graveyard.

So, as we continue to honor the best of the best in the Trader Joe's lineup, we're also taking a moment to look back at the products we miss most. These long-lost favorites may be gone, but they're far from forgotten. Here's to hoping some might one day make a triumphant return to our carts.

Advertisement