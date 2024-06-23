Whatever Happened To Trader Joe's Chili Lime Chicken Burgers?

It can feel devastating when some Trader Joe's items disappear out of the blue, from its arrabiata sauce to the iconic Minty Mallows. The chain's Chili Lime Chicken Burgers are also in this club. A summer barbecue favorite (and potentially one of its best chicken products), these burgers remained a TJ's staple until 2022. The frozen patties, which would set you back around $3.49 for four, featured a subtly spicy, tangy lime flavor. Customers could broil, barbecue, or cook them in a skillet for a summer-ready sandwich in a flash.

If you've visited a Trader Joe's freezer section in the past year or two, you may have noticed an absence of these beloved chicken burgers. Unfortunately, the chain has discontinued the patties, much to the disappointment of customers. The reason might have to do with a USDA recall of 147,153 pounds of these specific burgers in late 2021. Reports indicated that pieces of bone were found in some of the patties, with several customers sending in complaints.

The boxes of burgers that might contain bone fragments were only produced from August to September 2021, but it's understandable that consumers might have hesitated to come back for more. Trader Joe's doesn't often explain why its house-brand products get discontinued, but the main reason the chain gets rid of items is to make way for newer, more exciting ones that will sell more. A decrease in sales following the recall couldn't have helped.