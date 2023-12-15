Trader Joe's Quietly Discontinued Fan-Favorite Minty Mallows This Year

We can count on Trader Joe's to bring the fun when winter holidays arrive. Just looking at the shelves packed with Iced Gingerbread Squares, Chocolate Passports, and beautifully packaged gingerbread house kits is enough to make you feel like a kid all over again, waiting for the first snowflake to fall. The recent Trader Joe's podcast says there are an astounding 469 products only offered around the December holidays, and 86 of them are brand new, so it stands to reason that some old favorites might not make the cut from year to year (the smaller stores can only hold so much on their shelves). Sadly this year among the items on the missing list is the popular chocolate-dipped peppermint marshmallow treat, Minty Mallow.

A check-in with our local Trader Joe's store confirmed the treats are marked "unorderable" in their system, and calls to other neighboring stores confirmed the Minty Mallows are not returning this holiday season. Store employees often field questions from many disappointed customers who learn their favorites are not coming back. One clever crew member recently dressed for Halloween as a "Discontinued Product Grief Counselor". Thus, this holiday season, TJ's is adding one more product to the discontinued list to shed a tear over.