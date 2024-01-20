20 Best Ways To Use Cookie Butter

Our love of cookie butter has taken over. Brands like Trader Joe's Speculoos and Lotus Biscoff are popular choices among consumers and feature crumbled, spiced cookies that have been blended into a thick paste with oil and sugar. Some home cooks also venture to make homemade Speculoos cookie butter, although we think that buying it by the container is much more convenient and ensures your schmear has a spreadable consistency.

Cookie butter has notes of Belgian Speculoos cookies, which are spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar, along with a creaminess that sticks on the back of your tongue like natural peanut butter. While this spread does have its merits, consumers (including ourselves) still have to rack our brains with how to use this sugar-laden spread outside of a midnight snack (its great straight from the jar). We've collected some of our favorite ways to use cookie butter to improve a variety of dishes.