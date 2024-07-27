Were Trader Joe's Honey Butter Potato Chips Discontinued?

Trader Joe's is well known for its specialty products, colorful storefronts, and its strange habit of suddenly discontinuing products. Its stores purposely keep products limited on shelves and cycle through seasonal favorites yearly to keep customers coming again and again. However, this also means discontinuing some products to make room for new ones.

Trader Joe's Honey Butter Potato Chips are, unfortunately, another casualty of discontinuation. These chips disappeared from shelves in 2018 despite the fact that customers enjoyed the sweet and salty flavor. Like most of its discontinued products, the chips were pulled from shelves without fanfare or reason as to why.

It is alleged that these chips were made as a response to the popularity of honey butter chips in South Korea back in 2014. The trend eventually faded with time, and so did the popularity of Trader Joe's Honey Butter Potato Chips. Although this chip flavor can still be found in Asian grocery stores like H-Mart, it is unclear why these chips, along with so many other products, stopped appearing in Trader Joe's stores.