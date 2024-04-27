20 Trader Joe's Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's doesn't really need me to talk it up, now, does it? I am fairly sure that, by this point, everyone knows that this store is the place to be for the latest and greatest, both the most viral and most affordable staple, products in a cheerful and enjoyable shopping experience.

If you're heading to Trader Joe's and you skip the candy products, you'll definitely be missing out on some amazing items. I went shopping on a mission: sampling and ranking a variety of chocolates and candies, from fruity gummies to peanut butter cups to your basic dark chocolate bar. There was plenty to choose from, and it was definitely difficult to rank them. To do so, I considered taste and texture, along with whether the type of candy is something that's likely to be a repeat buy or comes with a sense of novelty. In this regard, Trader Joe's signature quirkiness was taken into account, as was a comparison to whether or not a product stacks up against a similar competitor. After trying a bit of everything, I was finally able to rank 20 items in order from worst to best.