6 Plant-Based Hot Dogs, Ranked

Quite frankly, hot dogs are a national treasure. Whether it's enjoying one of the bun-wrapped staples to the tune of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" or grabbing one at a cookout, hot dogs play an important part in the all-American experience. So much so that Americans consume roughly 20 billion hot dogs annually. That works out to around 70 dogs eaten per person throughout the year (or in Joey Chestnut's case, in just one day at the Fourth of July Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest).

But what about the people who don't eat meat or are looking for a healthier alternative? Thankfully, that crowd can still get in on the backyard barbecue tradition thanks to the ever-expanding world of plant-based meats. Brands like Impossible and MorningStar Farms, which have led the way in this category of meat alternatives, are now producing veggie hot dogs alongside other popular products like meatless burgers and chicken-less chicken.

We all know imitation is the highest form of flattery, but recreating the one-of-a-kind taste and texture of a classic hot dog is easier said than done. Some adaptations come close to that juicy, smoky ballpark flavor, while others miss the mark. I recently tried six different options from five popular brands to find the absolute best, most convincing plant-based hot dog — the kind that makes you double-check the ingredient list to make sure meat wasn't included.