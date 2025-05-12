What Is Impossible Meat Made Of And Is It A Healthier Alternative?

Plant-based meat brands like Impossible burst onto the scene at the end of the 2010s amid a wave of hype, but since then, they have faced a lot of questions, including just how healthy of an alternative to meat they really are. Driven by concerns over the meat industry's impact on the environment and animal welfare, it seemed like plant-based alternatives were poised to take over a big chunk of the market with sales surging up to 2021. Then came the inevitable backlash. Unit sales fell 26% between 2021 and 2023 (according to a study by the Good Food Institute), and dropped again in 2024 as consumers questioned the high amount of processing and ingredients that it took to make these meat alternatives. In response, Impossible released a 2.0 version alongside competitors like Beyond with improved nutritional profiles and "cleaner" ingredient lists. But what actually goes into Impossible meat now? And is it a healthier choice?

Well, the answer to that question is going to vary, because Impossible now makes a pretty wide range of products. In general, there is a similar base of ingredients. Looking at Impossible's signature plant-based ground beef, its sausage, and its chicken patties, you find that all three are based around soy as the protein with sunflower oil and coconut oil for the fat. How healthy this all is depends on your tolerance for processing. From a nutritional profile, Impossible products now have less fat and cholesterol than real meat, and more nutrients, but this comes from more additives, making the choice less clear.