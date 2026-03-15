8 Iconic Hot Dogs You Can Only Get At MLB Ballparks

There is no ballpark in the country more classic than Fenway Park, where the Boston Red Sox play. It's the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball still in use, with its first game taking place all the way back in 1912. Because of that, basically anything this place does is going to feel iconic thanks to its long history. It only makes sense that one of the most iconic hot dog styles would call Fenway Park home. It's the Fenway Frank, and it's arguably one of the most famous ballpark hot dogs around.

The hallmark of a Fenway Frank is the dog itself: Since 2009, they've been made with Kayem hot dogs, a brand considered a New England staple. The special blend of spices in this hot dog gives it a more intense flavor than many other popular brands, which means you're getting an extra-special bite every time you go to a game. But another key part of this dog's identity is the roll. Instead of a traditional hot dog bun, you'll get your Fenway Frank in a split-top roll. This design makes it much easier to eat, even if you get distracted by a particularly good play. The toppings, though, are pretty much up to you. Go with classic mustard and relish, or opt for ketchup if you prefer a sweeter touch.