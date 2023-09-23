Manchego Is The Spanish Cheese With Both Sweet And Savory Uses

If you aren't familiar with Manchego, we're here to fill you in on this Spanish cheese because it's delicious and versatile. Let's start with its origins, which lie in the La Mancha region of Spain. Manchego is made of raw or pasteurized sheep's milk from the Manchega breed, which is native to the region, hence its name.

It's thought to be one of the most popular cheeses in Spain and is protected by the Spanish Denominación de Origen Protegida and European Protected Designation of Origin, meaning authentic Manchego is only produced on registered farms in the region. The protections are similar to that of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy.

So, how does Manchego cheese taste? It depends on which variation you're biting into (and we'll get into those very soon). But overall, its taste is a blend of sweet and tangy with fruity and nutty notes. This semi-firm cheese has a rind and is aged anywhere from two weeks to two years.