14 Store-Bought Veggie Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best
Veggie burgers are a terrifically versatile food that offers busy folks a quick source of protein. Sure, you can pop a veggie burger on a bun and top it with lettuce and tomatoes. But you can also use them to top salads, fill burritos, or jazz up a bowl of macaroni and cheese. There has been increased interest in moving away from red meat due to ethical and environmental concerns, meaning more than just vegetarians are buying plant-based burgers. But which ones are worthy of your money?
As someone who has been eating veggie burgers for the past decade, I have devoured both truly spectacular products and not-so-good ones. Over the years, I have seen new brands take over the market, usually claiming to mimic beef in a way that the original plant-forward burgers did not. In order to curate and rank some of the most commonly available veggie burgers, I considered their quality, flavor, and texture. Though I occasionally noted if a burger seemed beefy, this factor did not influence its relative standing — because while some people love a beef-like texture and flavor, others are repelled by it.
14. Everything Legendary plant-based burger
The Everything Legendary plant-based burger left me sorely disappointed. The box says that this burger was "Made with natural ingredients. Using a recipe. Not a formula," and that it was "born in a kitchen. Not a laboratory. At the hands of a chef. Not a lab technician." I was therefore expecting a burger that celebrated the flavors of plants, especially because the box also says that the brand "didn't set out to 'clone' beef." Indeed, the ingredient list was promising; it included pea protein, hemp protein powder, coconut oil, canola oil, nutritional yeast, and spices like cloves, thyme, and garlic.
In the end, the Everything Legendary burger tastes about as good as it looks, which is, frankly speaking, not very legendary. Although the box shows a richly browned patty, if you prepare this burger in a skillet at home, you'll have trouble persuading it to be anything but pink. It smells and tastes like a hot dog, and its aftertaste is bitter. It is easy to burn, too. If you do decide to give this burger a try, I recommend grilling it for additional flavor and loading it up with a few intensely flavored condiments.
13. NotCo NotBurger
Even though NotCo's NotBurger has a somewhat small diameter, it is one of the thickest patties on this list. Plus, it looks very similar to the real deal, as it browns wonderfully on the outside when pan-fried. The ingredient list indicates that red beet juice powder is partly responsible for this perfect hue. As is the case with many veggie burgers that feature pea protein, the patty's texture was soft and springy, which I enjoyed.
That's where the product's good qualities end, though. This burger had a tendency to stick to the pan, and I had to scrape off some char after cooking it. The bigger issue, though, was its flavor. At first, I thought the burger was made with rancid flour, but upon checking the ingredient label, I found that I was probably tasting the fermented pea and rice protein. The company uses artificial intelligence to help formulate its products, which just goes to show its limitations. I was able to disguise this flavor somewhat by tossing the burger into a salad with a river of dressing; strongly flavored condiments, like barbecue sauce, might also do the trick.
12. 365 mushroom burger
I am usually more than content with Whole Foods' private label brand, 365. From bread to almond milk, there are several outstanding items in this product line, but sadly, the 365 mushroom burger is not one of them. There were only a few aspects of this burger that I enjoyed, one of them being its texture; the patty was slightly crisp on the outside (without being crunchy), yet soft on the inside.
Where the 365 mushroom burger really lost me was its flavor. It was bland, without a very pronounced mushroom flavor, or really, any flavor at all. Crimini mushrooms, quinoa, and brown rice constitute the burger's three primary ingredients, with sweet potatoes, pea protein, spinach, garlic, and a handful of other ingredients added to the mix. Perhaps the flavors of these ingredients would be enhanced by a grill, but the stovetop did nothing for them. I suggest piling this burger up with bold, tangy condiments like ketchup and pickled onions. Sometimes bland can be a blessing, providing a blank slate for you to have fun with toppings.
11. Impossible burger
Impossible burgers can be found in grocery stores and restaurants nationwide, but I confess: After tasting one, I don't think they live up to the hype. On the surface level, they accomplish what they set out to do: mimic meat. A carnivorous aroma filled the air when I opened the package, and the patty was so moist that a bit of it stuck to the cling film. Plus, this burger's color changed dramatically upon being cooked, from a raw salmon pink to what can only be described as a beefy brown (the inside of the burger remained pink, as is often the case with real meat).
As much as the burger lived up to its aesthetic potential, though, it was lacking in what matters most: taste. Its flavor was flat, with insufficient umami and a dull aftertaste. A grill might lend the burger a smokier flavor and also contribute some amount of char. Like some of the other burgers on this list, I wish it had been cleaner to prepare; not only did it stick to the package, but it also stuck to the pan. A step that might help with this and improve overall browning is smashing the Impossible burger before cooking it.
10. Gardein plant-based be'f burger
The Gardein plant-based be'f burger was nothing short of average. It did not strike me as something I would like to buy again, nor did it strike me as something I would avoid at all costs (speaking of costs, it was one of the cheapest products on this list). In fact, this burger felt like something I might have at a school cafeteria or at a cookout where vegetarian options are provided merely as an afterthought.
After water, the first three ingredients of the Gardein burger are textured soy protein concentrate, vital wheat gluten, and canola oil, none of which are particularly flavorful. Onions and soy protein isolate are the only two other main ingredients, and they are joined by minimal seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, and celery seed. These ingredients combined to create a somewhat bland burger, but it did have a charbroiled flavor not commonly found in veggie burgers. Its texture, though meaty, could nevertheless have been coarser. Its dryness also left me reaching for the ketchup. Finally, this burger had a tendency to stick to the pan, so try grilling it if possible.
9. Boca burger
Just because Boca burgers, one of the original veggie burgers, don't get much time in the spotlight doesn't mean that they should be forgotten. I found this burger to be quite moist, with a meaty texture that held together nicely while cooking. Although there was a mild issue with the patty sticking to the pan, it was not nearly as bad as some of the other products on this list.
When it comes to flavor, Boca burgers are wholesome and satisfying. This is partly because cheddar cheese is the third item on its ingredient list, preceded only by water and soy protein concentrate. Other flavoring agents include dried onions, garlic powder, and natural flavors. So while this product is not vegan-friendly — nor is it safe for those who are allergic to milk, soy, wheat, or sesame seed — it does have a variety of savory flavors to entertain your taste buds with each bite. This burger is a solid choice for all kinds of toppings, without being reliant on them for flavor or texture.
8. Beyond Burger
I can be particular about fake meats, and critical of how much they rely on oil and heavy doses of spice to mask their plant-based underpinnings. Beyond Burgers, though, are one of the better fake meats on the market. Wafts of a slightly meaty aroma greeted me upon opening the package, and the burgers' pink appearance similarly evoked the feeling that I was handling real meat. After sizzling a patty in the pan, I was rewarded with a moist burger whose beefy texture was characterized by a pleasing springiness.
My main critique of the Beyond Burger is that while it browned nicely, it also had me running to open the windows so that my smoke alarm wouldn't go off. To help prevent this burger from burning to the pan, don't be stingy with your oil. I also recommend having plenty of condiments on standby; while I enjoyed the burger's umami taste, it could use some additional flavors and a sauce for complementary texture. You can also marinate Beyond Burgers like meat for more flavor.
7. Abbot's classic smokehouse veggie burger
Abbot's classic smokehouse veggie burger is the best of both worlds. It has a slightly chewy, meaty texture, but is packed with vegetables that have not been ground into oblivion. I could both smell and see these veggies immediately upon opening the package. The presence of plants was evident in the burger's flavor, too; the mushrooms stood out first, followed by the chickpea flour and caramelized onions. A hint of spice, derived from cayenne, black pepper, and smoked paprika, rounded out each bite. The burger's texture was chunky, but it did not threaten to fall apart while cooking. This was also one of the cleanest cooking burgers, leaving no trace of char in the pan.
My main complaint is that this burger was a bit too chewy and dry. However, it is one of the best choices for vegans and those with allergies, as it contains none of the top nine allergens, such as soy, milk, eggs, or wheat.
6. MorningStar Farms vegan steakhouse-style burger
As a vegetarian, I have been eating MorningStar Farms products all my life, but before this review, I had never tried the brand's vegan steakhouse-style burger. Suffice it to say that I wish I had tried this product as soon as it was released in 2023 so that I could have been recommending it to all my veg-curious friends.
This burger performed better than most of the others in terms of browning evenly and deeply — that, too, without sticking to the pan. It was wonderfully moist on the inside, yet crisped up impressively on the outside, and it was not too chewy. Its flavor was very close to that of a grilled hamburger, and it was quite filling. This burger's wide diameter makes it well suited to larger hamburger buns and huge slicing tomatoes. I don't have much to say against this burger, except that as someone who has never eaten real burgers, it's not a flavor I find myself craving very often. Don't get me wrong: I certainly enjoyed the taste, but no aromas, herbs, or vegetables stood out in particular to catch my attention and make me want to come back for more.
5. Dr. Praeger's super greens veggie burger
Dr. Praeger's offers nearly a dozen different styles of burgers, including ones starring mushrooms, cauliflower, sweet potato, black beans, and quinoa. Choosing a favorite among these is like choosing a favorite child, but I especially like Dr. Praeger's super greens veggie burger because its ingredients are unique and packed with flavor. Admittedly, if you are looking for a beefy burger, you should skip this product. But if you like the taste of real vegetables, this one is worth a try.
Collard greens, kale, Swiss chard, turnip greens, mustard greens, spinach, broccoli, and parsley lend this burger its signature green aesthetic. Together, they give this burger a bitter flavor that is not for everyone. However, the presence of apples and sweet potato, as well as the spicy notes of black pepper, smoked paprika, chili powder, and cayenne, help partially offset this bitterness. The cumin especially stands out and makes this burger reminiscent of Indian cuisine. If you are sensitive to spice, you will want to balance out this burger with the right condiments, such as mayonnaise and sweet relish. This patty is somewhat delicate and can fall apart while cooking if you are not mindful, but I was thankful that it did not stick to the pan at all.
4. Amy's California veggie burgers
If you are searching for a toothy patty that combines a variety of vegetables with a hearty grain, Amy's California veggie burgers are a terrific choice. They are definitely not out to mimic real beef burgers and instead remind me of the veggie burgers I used to get in restaurants before Beyond Burgers and Impossible burgers took over the market. The texture of this burger was wonderful; rather than being chewy, it gave me the impression that I was eating shredded vegetables in a single cohesive patty. The bulgur wheat added an element of softness that complemented tougher ingredients like walnuts. It's no surprise that this burger was so yummy, given that Amy's is one of the best frozen dinner brands of all time.
It wasn't perfect, though. None of the vegetables in this patty stood out on their own. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but I would have liked a few more bold flavors. An herb like thyme or sage could have really taken this burger up a notch. Additionally, the burger was too salty, so I don't recommend pairing it with sodium-rich condiments like pickles.
3. Actual Veggies super greens veggie burger
Fans of Dr. Praeger's super greens veggie burger will also enjoy the Actual Veggies super greens veggie burger. They are similar, but different enough for you to prefer one over the other. What made me enjoy this burger more than Dr. Praeger's version was its texture and the fact that it was a bit less bitter. Specifically, this burger included peas that were left intact, adding a vibrant juiciness to each bite. The white and cannellini beans likewise imparted great flavor and texture to the burger. My only complaint with this product is that it browned unevenly due to its rough texture.
Aesthetically, this burger was impressively green, thanks not only to vegetables like broccoli, kale, and zucchini, but also to green spirulina. A few other less common ingredients made an appearance in this burger as well, including ovata seed (also known as psyllium seed) and parsnips. It's safe to say that this burger is not meant for folks on the hunt for a beef-like alternative. It is meant for those who love vegetables, like me.
2. Nobull savory mushroom burger
The Nobull savory mushroom burger was a thick hunk of not-meat that impressed me with its intricate flavors and multifaceted texture. As the name states, this is a mushroom-based burger. Instead of the mushrooms being finely ground and hidden in the patty, however, they are the stars of the show. Slivers of white and shiitake mushrooms can be found throughout each burger, packed with umami flavor and a chewy, juicy texture. They help add moistness to the patties and shine even more when paired with condiments like pickled or caramelized onions.
Complementing the mushrooms are green lentils, which I could distinctly taste, as well as a few other ingredients like brown rice, quinoa, spinach, tamari, and granulated garlic. Notably, many of these ingredients were organic. The burger's fresh, wholesome flavors were not overpowered by any hot spices, as was the case with several other burgers on this list. For those who drink, having a glass of malbec alongside a mushroom burger like this one can help bring out its flavors even more.
1. Trader Joe's quinoa cowboy veggie burger
According to the store's website, the Trader Joe's quinoa cowboy veggie burger was inspired by two other products: organic tri-color quinoa and cowboy caviar salsa. As a result, it does not rely on the old tropes of mushrooms, soy protein, and pea protein, and instead introduces a flavor all of its own. The black beans in this burger are subtle enough for it to not be classified as a "black bean burger." They complement the roasted corn well, which, along with red peppers, helps create a chunky texture where the flavors of each vegetable can be distinctly tasted.
Coated in finely ground breadcrumbs, this burger took on a fantastically crisp texture once pan-fried. Yet, on the inside, it remained very moist. Because of its somewhat delicate texture, I don't recommend grilling this burger. Try serving it alongside salsa and cheddar cheese, as well as at least one cooling condiment like guacamole; the jalapeño peppers, chili powder, chipotle powder, and black pepper give this burger a surprisingly spicy kick at the end of each bite. A shot of tequila would also complement the Southwestern flavors.
Methodology
I ranked each of these veggie burgers according to the quality of their flavors and textures. I sampled each one plain and cooked it in the same pan, on the same burner, and using canola oil. I did not add a bun or any condiments.
To help keep track of the products' relative performance, I assigned each one a number from one to 10 based on its overall impression. I then arranged the burgers in descending order, with further evaluation of the ones that scored the same number. Cost was not a factor in this review, nor was a burger's ability to mimic meat. Given that I am a lifelong vegetarian, in the instances where I have mentioned that a burger has a meat-like texture or flavor, I have based this characterization on feedback given to me by my omnivorous dining companions.