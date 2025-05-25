14 Store-Bought Veggie Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

Veggie burgers are a terrifically versatile food that offers busy folks a quick source of protein. Sure, you can pop a veggie burger on a bun and top it with lettuce and tomatoes. But you can also use them to top salads, fill burritos, or jazz up a bowl of macaroni and cheese. There has been increased interest in moving away from red meat due to ethical and environmental concerns, meaning more than just vegetarians are buying plant-based burgers. But which ones are worthy of your money?

As someone who has been eating veggie burgers for the past decade, I have devoured both truly spectacular products and not-so-good ones. Over the years, I have seen new brands take over the market, usually claiming to mimic beef in a way that the original plant-forward burgers did not. In order to curate and rank some of the most commonly available veggie burgers, I considered their quality, flavor, and texture. Though I occasionally noted if a burger seemed beefy, this factor did not influence its relative standing — because while some people love a beef-like texture and flavor, others are repelled by it.