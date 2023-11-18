13 Best Alcohol Pairings For Veggie Burgers

From black beans to mushrooms to spinach to corn to blue cheese, you can put almost anything you want in a veggie burger patty, and just like with meat burgers; you can also top them with any ingredients you like. With all the different flavor possibilities and combinations, there's a lot of potential when it comes to pairing them with the perfect alcoholic beverage. While this is wonderful, it can also make selecting the ideal complimentary drink somewhat complicated if you don't have much experience in this realm. Don't worry, though, I do!

As a vegetarian for 30 years, I have tons of experience eating veggie burgers. I also love to make veggie burgers at home and have experimented with a broad range of toppings and ingredients over the years. In addition, I worked in the service industry as a server and bartender for 20 years, so I know quite a bit about drink pairings. Honestly, I'm kind of an expert on these two topics, so I jumped at the chance to come up with a list of the best alcohol pairings for veggie burgers. Keep reading to learn about my top recommendations and why they make a good match so you can pair flavors like a pro.