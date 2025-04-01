The Best Alcohol To Drink With Southwestern Veggie Burgers

These homemade veggie burgers with quinoa and shiitake mushrooms come together in about a half hour, and these hearty homemade black bean burgers are even quicker to make. Or, foodies can totally opt for a store-bought veggie burger patty and load it up with Southwestern-inspired toppings, like a smear of smoky chipotle aioli or a dollop of creamy homemade guac (or both!). Other Tex-Mex staples like a slice of pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, crunchy tortilla strips, sour cream, queso, sauteed bell peppers, refried beans, fresh cilantro, or a scoop of fire-roasted canned tomatoes would all take your burger to the next level. For added brightness that'd complement the grassy tequila, try topping your Southwestern veggie burger with this fresh mango guacamole dotted with red onion.

If you're short on prep time, Dr. Praeger's is one of our favorite store-bought veggie burger brands, and its crunchy Southwestern sweet potato flavor just so happens to be our top pick. For a sipper that's fast and easy to batch for a crowd of vegetarian barbecue guests, whip up a quick two-parter highball with reposado tequila and pineapple juice, served over ice plus a lime wedge to garnish. Or, if you're really short on prep time, Jose Cuervo makes a line of RTD canned tequila cocktails in a trio of flavors, all of which would pair well with a Southwestern veggie burger and are ultra-portable, so they can come with you anyplace you barbecue.