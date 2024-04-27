Spicy Grapefruit Mezcal Margarita Recipe
Margaritas may be a classic cocktail loved by many, and the adventurous among us will step forth and try this spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this unique take on the traditional margarita combines the smoky flavor of mezcal with the tangy sweetness of grapefruit, a kick of heat from two types of peppers, and a very special salty rim.
The uniqueness of the drink starts with the smoky base of mezcal in place of tequila's acidity, giving the drink a surprising depth of flavor for a margarita. It holds nothing back when it then teases your tongue and lights the back of your throat on fire with a mix of jalapeño and crushed Mexican chipotle peppers. But, the crowning jewel in this grapefruit margarita comes in the form of mezcal's traditional accompaniment, sal de gusano (if you're not sure what that is, read on)! The result is a refreshing and intriguing drink that's perfect for those who crave a little adventure in their cocktails. Follow our recipe for a margarita unlike any others you've tried.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita
The list of ingredients for this mezcal margarita is not long, but you may have to visit some specialty stores to locate a few of them. You'll need grapefruit wedges, Mezcal Amarás Espadín, fresh ruby red grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, Cointreau liqueur, crushed dried Mexican chipotle peppers, jalapeño peppers, and ice cubes. The only real specialty ingredient you'll need is sal de gusano, a unique Mexican seasoning made from dried agave worms, salt, and chiles. Once you have all these ingredients on hand, you're ready to create this flavorful and spicy mezcalita.
Step 1: Rim a glass
Rim a glass with a grapefruit wedge.
Step 2: Dip in sal de gusano
Dip the glass into sal de gusano to coat the rim. Set aside.
Step 3: Combine cocktail ingredients in a shaker
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, Cointreau, crushed dried Mexican peppers, and half of the jalapeño slices.
Step 4: Fill the shaker with ice
Fill the shaker halfway with ice.
Step 5: Shake well
Shake well for about 15–20 seconds.
Step 6: Strain over ice
Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice.
Step 7: Garnish the drink and serve
Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and the remaining jalapeño slices. Serve immediately.
What is sal de gusano, and what can I use for rimming the glass if I don't have it?
Sal de gusano, also known as worm salt, is a unique seasoning used in Mexican cuisine. It is made by grinding together dried agave worms (gusanos de maguey), sea salt, and chile peppers. The agave worms are actually the larvae of a moth that lives inside the agave plant. When they are mature, the worms are removed from the plant and dried. This seasoning provides an earthy, slightly nutty flavor with a hint of heat from the chile peppers.
As in this drink, this salt is commonly used to rim the glasses of tequila, mezcal, and other Mexican cocktails, as it enhances and complements the agave-based spirits. Sal de gusano is considered a specialty Mexican seasoning that adds a unique, umami depth of flavor. If you can't find this special ingredient for our spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita recipe, feel free to mix smoked paprika, ground cayenne pepper, and coarse salt in a ratio of 1:1:2 to make the rim. It will not taste the same as the worm salt, but it will still give a smoky and salty flavor that goes well with the drink.
Is there a way to adjust the spiciness of this mezcal cocktail?
The spiciness of this spicy mezcal margarita can be easily adjusted to suit your heat tolerance. The recipe calls for a combination of crushed dried chipotle peppers and sliced jalapeño peppers, which contribute to the cocktail's kick. If you prefer a milder drink, you can reduce the amount of crushed chipotle peppers or omit them entirely. Chipotles pack a smoky, intense heat, so using less will tone down the spiciness. Additionally, you can adjust the amount of jalapeño slices you add to the shaker — keep in mind that jalapeños can vary in heat level, so taste them first and adjust as needed.
If you want to minimize the spice entirely, simply leave out the jalapeño slices. Another option is to use a different type of pepper altogether. Substituting the jalapeño for milder peppers like Fresno or Anaheim chiles will provide a gentler heat. Contrarily, incorporating hotter varieties like habaneros or ghost peppers will intensify the spiciness significantly. Any way you season it, this recipe allows for flexibility and enables you to tailor the level of heat to your heart's (and stomach's) content.
Can I make a batch of this margarita for a party?
This margarita recipe can be easily batched to serve a crowd at your next party. To make a batch of this cocktail, simply multiply the ingredient quantities by the desired number of servings and mix them in a pitcher or a large jar. Combine all of the liquid ingredients in a pitcher or punch bowl, and adjust the seasoning to taste. You can use a muddler to crush the grapefruit and peppers rather than shaking them with ice. To ensure the freshest flavors, prepare the batch just before your guests arrive and keep the prepared margarita mixture chilled but not iced until ready to serve. When company starts trickling in, you can quickly rim glasses with the grapefruit wedges and sal de gusano, fill them with ice, and pour the premixed margarita over the top. Garnish each glass with a grapefruit wedge and jalapeño slices for a personalized presentation that will make your guests feel like they just got a bespoke drink mixed especially for them.
