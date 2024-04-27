Spicy Grapefruit Mezcal Margarita Recipe

Margaritas may be a classic cocktail loved by many, and the adventurous among us will step forth and try this spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this unique take on the traditional margarita combines the smoky flavor of mezcal with the tangy sweetness of grapefruit, a kick of heat from two types of peppers, and a very special salty rim.

The uniqueness of the drink starts with the smoky base of mezcal in place of tequila's acidity, giving the drink a surprising depth of flavor for a margarita. It holds nothing back when it then teases your tongue and lights the back of your throat on fire with a mix of jalapeño and crushed Mexican chipotle peppers. But, the crowning jewel in this grapefruit margarita comes in the form of mezcal's traditional accompaniment, sal de gusano (if you're not sure what that is, read on)! The result is a refreshing and intriguing drink that's perfect for those who crave a little adventure in their cocktails. Follow our recipe for a margarita unlike any others you've tried.