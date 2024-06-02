We Tried And Ranked 6 Dr. Praeger's Veggie Burger Flavors
These days, it's easier than ever to find a frozen plant-based burger at the grocery store. It seems like only just a few years ago, vegans and vegetarians had to choose from a tiny corner of the frozen section and were relegated to sad, ultra-processed veggie patties that, frankly, didn't taste like either burgers or vegetables. Rather, these veggie burgers of the past resembled rubbery hockey pucks. Now, you can find plant-based burgers that inch closer to tasting like real beef burgers every day. Alternatively, there are brands that offers veggie burgers that highlight and celebrate the flavor of vegetables instead of trying to turn them into something they're not.
Dr. Praeger's is a brand that really embodies the latter philosophy. Its frozen veggie burger patties offer consumers a less-processed, more vegetable-forward burger experience. If you're looking for a vegan substitute that tastes just like meat, this is not your brand. On the other hand, if you love veggie burgers that really capture the flavors of fresh veggies, it's a brand worth checking out.
I sampled some of Dr. Praeger's veggie burgers and ranked them on several factors, including the flavor of the patty and how well it held together when it was cooked. I tasted the patties solo and as assembled sandwiches — complete with buns, toppings, and condiments — to see which fared the best.
6. Perfect Burger
Although the plant-based Perfect Burger takes the last spot in the ranking, it's still an appetizing option. This veggie burger, which is heftier and more filling than its competitors, is the closest Dr. Praeger's gets to imitating a real beef burger. The texture of the patty is good, with a slight bounciness that resembles real meat. Plus, the flavor is innocuous enough to work well with a variety of plant-based burger toppings. That being said, there are other veggie burger brands out there, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, out there that capture that beefy, meaty flavor more than the Perfect Burger.
This vegan patty is mostly made from hydrated textured pea protein, along with oil, onions, and vegetable puree, but it's definitely not the most vegetable-forward offering on this list. However, it does come packed with 20 grams of protein, so it's a good option if you're looking for a veggie burger that's as filling as it is delicious. Although it doesn't come close to nabbing the first spot on this list, it's still worth checking out if you're trying to expand your veggie burger horizons.
5. Super greens veggie burger
If you're looking for a veggie burger patty that tastes fresh, and more than anything else, green, Dr. Praeger's super greens veggie burger is for you. Each bite is like a salad in patty form, thanks to its base of collard greens, kale, Swiss chard, turnip greens, mustard greens, parsley, and cooked rice. These ingredients may not sound like they could possibly come together to form anything close to a burger, but Dr. Praeger's manages to fit the medley into a vaguely burger-like shape. Although a greens and rice-based burger has the potential to be quite dry, that's not the case at all here; the company adds just enough oil to keep it moist and hearty without it leaving a pool of oil on your plate.
Overall, this burger is good; it has plenty of flavor despite its relatively simple ingredient list. That being said, the idea of a greens-based burger is a bit forced, as evidenced by the fact that it doesn't hold together as well as other burgers on this list. The super greens burger is definitely not a bad option, but the brand offers better, more coherent-flavored patties in its product lineup.
4. California Veggie Burger
Dr. Praeger's original and likely most well-known patty, the California Veggie Burger, epitomizes what the brand's offerings are all about. This veggie burger contains carrots, peas, broccoli, zucchini, and more to create a veggie burger that's truly all about the veggies. The flavors of the vegetables are highlighted here, and there's no attempt to make them resemble meat in any way.
Overall, this veggie patty is great, especially by frozen food standards. The texture is nice, and the exterior of the patty offers a subtle crispness that makes for a more interesting eating experience. Compared to some of the brand's other products, though, the California Veggie Burger falls short. It almost has a vegetable soup-like flavor profile to it, which is appealing — but not necessarily mouthwateringly delicious. If this is the only product you try from the brand, you wouldn't be disappointed. But, once you try some of the other options, you'll understand why this burger landed on the middle of the list.
3. Mushroom risotto veggie burger
Although Dr. Praeger's mushroom risotto veggie burger came in third place, it's still one of the best veggie burgers I've ever had — which says a lot about the brand as a whole. If you love cooking and eating mushrooms, then this is the burger patty for you. The mushroom flavor in this patty is anything but subtle; it lends a lovely earthiness and freshness to the patty. The grains of rice mesh well with the mushrooms and add a distinct chewiness to this burger, too. The peas and spinach give the flavor combo even more of a kick, and that added bit of green color is a nice touch.
Even though this patty is indisputably delicious, it's admittedly the one that tastes the least like a traditional burger. Its flavor isn't really even something I'd think about pairing with traditional burger toppings on a bun. Although you probably wouldn't go out of your way to stock this product in your freezer for your next frozen veggie burger night, it's delicious on its own as a quick snack or as a side to a fresh salad or crispy fries.
2. Black bean quinoa veggie burger
There's a reason why black bean burgers are some of the most common types of veggie burgers you'll see in the wild. Dr. Praeger's black bean quinoa veggie burgers are a testament to how wonderful black beans can be when they're added to a veggie burger. Red bell peppers, corn, and brown rice make up the bulk of the patty, while ingredients like jalapeños and garlic give it its signature flavor. The patty is slightly spicy, but it's not hot enough to overwhelm your palate. The patty also crisps up and stays intact better than most of the other burgers on this list.
If you're looking for a classic veggie burger that basically anyone will love, then this black bean quinoa veggie burger is the perfect option. It's structurally sound enough to survive on the grill, although it also tastes good cooked in a skillet, in the oven, or even in an air fryer.
1. Crunchy Southwestern sweet potato veggie burger
The crunchy Southwestern sweet potato veggie burger is easily my top pick in this veggie burger showdown. And, I'd venture to say that it's genuinely one of the best veggie-forward burgers on the market. It is, as the name suggests, crunchy, with a crisp exterior that tastes delicious when baked. Though, I found that it tasted even better when it was cooked in the air fryer. The interior of the patty stays nice and soft even after cooking, so you can truly appreciate its mildly spicy, subtly sweet, and deeply delicious flavor profile without worrying about any residual gumminess. Black beans and sweet potatoes, along with plenty of other flavor-packed ingredients, come together to create a veggie patty that's truly something special.
This product, like many of Dr. Praeger's offerings, highlights vegetables and doesn't try to present them in a traditional burger format. Granted, this burger is more comparable to a fried chicken patty than a beef burger. If you're craving a crispy, smoky, and enjoyable veggie patty, you don't have to look further than this crunchy Southwestern sweet potato veggie burger.
Methodology
I chose widely-available Dr. Praeger's burgers for this review. To assemble my ranking, I looked first and foremost at the flavor of each product, as well as the structure of the patties and their texture after cooking. Patties that stayed intact took precedence over soggier, less structurally-sound burgers. I also considered how the burger would fit with traditional burger toppings and a bun, since this is the intended purpose of the patty.
Each burger was cooked according to the preferred cooking method listed on the back of the box. Therefore, all of the products, apart from one, were cooked in a skillet. The crunchy Southwestern sweet potato veggie burger was the only one cooked in the air fryer, as denoted on its packaging.
The patties were first taste-tested on their own, without other ingredients, condiments, or buns. Then, I tasted each burger with toasted hamburger buns, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, and mustard to determine how the flavor held up in a typical burger format.