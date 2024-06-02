We Tried And Ranked 6 Dr. Praeger's Veggie Burger Flavors

These days, it's easier than ever to find a frozen plant-based burger at the grocery store. It seems like only just a few years ago, vegans and vegetarians had to choose from a tiny corner of the frozen section and were relegated to sad, ultra-processed veggie patties that, frankly, didn't taste like either burgers or vegetables. Rather, these veggie burgers of the past resembled rubbery hockey pucks. Now, you can find plant-based burgers that inch closer to tasting like real beef burgers every day. Alternatively, there are brands that offers veggie burgers that highlight and celebrate the flavor of vegetables instead of trying to turn them into something they're not.

Dr. Praeger's is a brand that really embodies the latter philosophy. Its frozen veggie burger patties offer consumers a less-processed, more vegetable-forward burger experience. If you're looking for a vegan substitute that tastes just like meat, this is not your brand. On the other hand, if you love veggie burgers that really capture the flavors of fresh veggies, it's a brand worth checking out.

I sampled some of Dr. Praeger's veggie burgers and ranked them on several factors, including the flavor of the patty and how well it held together when it was cooked. I tasted the patties solo and as assembled sandwiches — complete with buns, toppings, and condiments — to see which fared the best.