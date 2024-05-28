Our Favorite Canned Tequila Cocktails Taste Like They Come Straight From The Bar

Pre-mixed canned cocktails have recently been making the rounds for their combined convenience and delicious refreshment. These cocktails offer the same taste of a mixed drink that has been freshly prepared in an easy-to-carry can, creating an uncomplicated way to consume alcohol. As more spirit brands release products into the ready-to-drink category, canned tequila beverages offer a taste experience that comes close to visiting your favorite bar. So, who does it best?

Tasting Table ranked 14 canned tequila drink brands. And after careful consideration, we believe that Jose Cuervo Cocktails stand above all other options. The brand earned the number one spot for its authentic flavor, creating a canned cocktail that tastes just like it was ordered fresh from the bar. So, now that you have the perfect drink, let's review what makes this canned cocktail a must-add to your next trip to the grocery store. First, think about your upcoming summer plans. Whether you're at the beach, on a picnic, camping, hiking, or attending a music festival, canned tequila is much easier to transport and share with a group.

Along with eliminating the hassle of preparing drinks, these cans are a far easier substitute for glass bottles. Canned tequila products are not just about convenience; they can also be about control. Instead of a large glass filled with an overwhelming (and often unmeasured) amount of alcohol, many canned tequila products contain one serving. This option ensures that you can enjoy your drink without worrying about overindulging. They also come in several delicious flavors.