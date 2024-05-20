14 Canned Tequila Drink Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Tequila has long been popular in the United States, but the situation kicked into overdrive when both tequila and mezcal became the fastest-growing spirits category in 2022. From Palomas to margaritas, there is a tequila-based cocktail out there for everyone, especially with the rise of canned, ready-to-drink cocktails.

Canned cocktails are perfect for taking to the beach, a picnic, or even your own living room. Every brand wants a piece of that canned cocktail pie, and several have released tequila-based drinks to jump on the trend. There are sparkling cocktails, heavily carbonated cocktails, still cocktails, and everything in between. If you're a tequila cocktail lover, there is surely something on the market for you. Luckily, if you need help deciding which brand is worth your buck, I tasted a variety of canned tequila cocktail drinks. This article will rank them from worst to best based on the balance of flavors, prominence of tequila, and whether the drink is worth cracking open another can.