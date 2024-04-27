White Claw Tequila Smash Vs Truly Lime Tequila Soda: Which Canned Cocktail Is Best?

Hard seltzers and tequila are popular in the alcohol market. Thus far in 2024, according to Statista, revenue of hard seltzers in places like supermarkets and convenience stores is up to $11.4 billion. In 2023, the sales of tequila met a record high, with more than 31.5 million cases sold.

Two of the most popular hard seltzer brands, White Claw and Truly, have met the demand for both seltzers and tequila with canned tequila-based cocktails. Truly's Tequila Soda Mix Pack has four flavors — lime, grapefruit, pineapple guava, and watermelon — all with 5% ABV, 110 calories, and 2 grams of sugar. White Claw Tequila Smash also comes in four flavors — strawberry guava, mango tamarind, pineapple passionfruit, and lime prickly pear — also with 5% ABV, 100 calories, and no added sugar. The two brands are always steep in competition with one another, with people ping-ponging back and forth between White Claw and Truly at local bars on nights out.

With the brands so close in competition and the ongoing popularity of tequila hard seltzers, I tried White Claw Tequila Smash side by side with Truly Tequila Soda to determine which brand created the best tequila-based canned cocktail. These determinations were based on the balance of flavors in each drink, which was tasted straight from the can. These products were received via PR samples.