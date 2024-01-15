20 Sweet Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're newly 21 and hitting the bar scene for the first time or just enjoy indulging your sweet tooth along with your alcohol, sweet-forward cocktails are popular among all ages and levels of drinking experience. Sure, there can be a downside to drinking sweet cocktails — sweetness can overpower more subtle flavors, for one, but using sweetness to play off of the other elements of the cocktail can create a highly balanced, and enjoyable drinking experience.

Sweet cocktails not only pair perfectly with a tropical getaway (whether you're actually at the beach or just manifesting your next vacation) but with embracing the season, by embellishing more alcohol-forward classics like a Christmas-inspired candy cane martini, or an autumnal apple cider hot toddy. This list encompasses more classic choices — all included cocktails have been chosen based on popularity. A variety of vodka, rum, tequila, gin, and whiskey/whisky-based cocktails were selected, and compared using a range of criteria, including creativity and attractiveness.