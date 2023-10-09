Try Making A Cosmo With Tequila For A Bold Twist On The Classic Cocktail

The cosmo is a classic cocktail for a reason. But, sometimes it's nice to shake things up and give even the most beloved tipples a much-needed makeover. Rather than totally reinvent the cosmopolitan recipe with a surplus of ingredients and additions, the experts tell us that the secret to a more vibrant-tasting cosmo might be as simple as swapping out the spirits.

For an especially zesty take on the cosmopolitan, David Yan González, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila, suggests trading vodka for a splash of tequila. González explains that neutral-tasting vodka can often "be masked by the cocktail's other flavors." In contrast, tequila makes its presence well-known thanks to its incredible degree of complexity.

Transforming the cosmopolitan from a one-dimensional cocktail into a beverage that's imbued with depth, tequila enhances flavor in a way that vodka cannot. Additionally, with tequila as the base spirit, its sharp and peppery edge can also balance the sweetness of the cranberry component, all the while amplifying its tartness. The main question is: Which tequila proves the most compatible for a cosmo?