For A Sweeter Cocktail, Splash Blood Orange Juice Into Your Tequila Sunrise

Tequila is a wonderfully versatile spirit for mixing. It forms the perfect aromatic base for cocktails like the classic margarita, innovative torchlight (which is made with Cholula hot sauce), and the zesty paloma. But, no matter the formulation, it's frequently accompanied by a staple mixing component: citrus. The bright, acidic fruit perfectly meshes with the tequila's herbal, mineral, and spicy flavors.

While limes may be the most common citrus and tequila combination, other varieties of the tangy fruit pair well, too. Take the sweet and refreshing tequila sunrise, made with grenadine, maraschino cherries, and orange juice. With a less zesty, tangy character, the drink showcases tequila's delicious earthy notes alongside sweet flavors.

If you want to amplify the cocktail's sugary quality even further, swap in blood orange juice for traditional orange juice. This winter citrus has a sweet, bold, and berry-like taste that'll perfectly align with the drink's flavors and will further enhance its bright, sunset-like visual presentation. Simply add a splash or more to create a unique spin on the classic cocktail.