Candy Cane Martini Cocktail Recipe

Entertaining during the holiday season can be stressful, so it's not the time to start experimenting with dozens of new recipes for your dinner menu. However, drinks are in a category apart and offer the perfect way to infuse some novelty into your event. While we love classic cocktails, there's no better occasion to try out a fun twist with a holiday punch recipe or mulled wine. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this candy cane martini cocktail that is sure to light up any holiday event.

"I love that these are a super festive, fun cocktail," she says. "This is a creamy, sweet, and minty drink." Whether you're making two drinks for you and your plus one or serving up a batch for a crowd, we have to agree with Morone when she says, "These martinis are perfect for this holiday season." Your guests will be impressed no matter when this jovial drink makes an appearance, but our recipe developer has a specific serving recommendation, too. "Since this is a pretty sweet cocktail, I bet it would go great with dessert. So, make a pitcher for any upcoming cookie swaps you have to go to!"