Candy Cane Martini Cocktail Recipe
Entertaining during the holiday season can be stressful, so it's not the time to start experimenting with dozens of new recipes for your dinner menu. However, drinks are in a category apart and offer the perfect way to infuse some novelty into your event. While we love classic cocktails, there's no better occasion to try out a fun twist with a holiday punch recipe or mulled wine. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this candy cane martini cocktail that is sure to light up any holiday event.
"I love that these are a super festive, fun cocktail," she says. "This is a creamy, sweet, and minty drink." Whether you're making two drinks for you and your plus one or serving up a batch for a crowd, we have to agree with Morone when she says, "These martinis are perfect for this holiday season." Your guests will be impressed no matter when this jovial drink makes an appearance, but our recipe developer has a specific serving recommendation, too. "Since this is a pretty sweet cocktail, I bet it would go great with dessert. So, make a pitcher for any upcoming cookie swaps you have to go to!"
Gather the ingredients for this candy cane martini cocktail
For this cocktail recipe, get mini candy canes, simple syrup, vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, peppermint schnapps, half-and-half, and ice. A cocktail shaker will come in handy, too.
Morone offers some suggestions for liquor brands to use for this drink: "I use Smirnoff vanilla vodka in pretty much everything. It's my favorite kind of vodka. I used Mozart white chocolate liqueur in these, but I know Godiva makes a white chocolate liqueur that I'd love to find and try," she says.
Step 1: Crush the candy canes
Place 2 of the mini candy canes into a plastic bag and finely crush with a rolling pin or mallet. Pour into a small bowl or saucer.
Step 2: Add syrup to bowl
Pour about 2 tablespoons of simple syrup into a small bowl or saucer that is big enough to fit your glass.
Step 3: Garnish glasses
Dip two martini glasses into the simple syrup and then into the crushed candy canes until coated.
Step 4: Add ice
Fill a glass halfway with ice.
Step 5: Start with the vodka
Add the vanilla vodka to the glass.
Step 6: Add the liqueur
Add the white chocolate liqueur to the glass.
Step 7: Add the schnapps
Add the peppermint schnapps to the glass.
Step 8: Finish with half-and-half
Add the half-and-half to the glass.
Step 9: Shake
Pour everything into a cocktail shaker and shake for about 15 seconds.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Divide the cocktail between the martini glasses, garnish with mini candy canes, then serve.
Can you make a batch of candy cane martini cocktails?
While two candy cane martini cocktails are the perfect amount for an intimate soiree, you're better off making more if you're planning on serving a larger group of people. To decide on the suitable quantities, consider how many people you want to serve and how many other drink options you'll have available. If you've got a fully stocked bar, you'll need less than if you're making this your signature welcome cocktail.
"You can definitely make a larger batch of these," Morone confirms. "Instead of adding the ice and using a shaker, you can just increase the recipe, put everything in a pitcher, mix it up, and keep it in the fridge until you are ready to pour these." You'll still have to garnish each glass individually, but that's a step you can do before your guests arrive so that the martinis are ready to pour. "You can also decorate the glasses in advance. Once the crushed peppermints are on the rim of the glass, they should stay," Morone says.
Can you make this candy cane martini cocktail vegan?
If you follow a vegan or dairy-free diet, you don't have to miss out on this sweet minty cocktail. However, you'll need to make a few adjustments to the recipe. Regarding the half-and-half, Morone says, "You could use a dairy-free half-and-half in place of the regular half-and-half in these drinks." Many dairy-free plant-based milk brand have a version of half-and-half, too, made with ingredients such as almonds, cashews, or oats. Coconut cream is another option but it will impart a greater taste to the drink than the others.
The vodka and peppermint schnapps aren't an issue, but you'll need to inspect the label on white chocolate liqueur bottles to find a suitable option that doesn't contain dairy. "I have read that white chocolate liqueur can be vegan, but it might depend on the brand," Morone says. Morone's pick — Mozart — contains cream.
- 2 + 2 mini candy canes, divided
- 2 tablespoons simple syrup
- 2 ounces vanilla vodka
- 2 ounces white chocolate liqueur
- 1.5 ounces peppermint schnapps
- 2 ounces half-and-half
- Ice
|Calories per Serving
|314
|Total Fat
|6.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|9.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|31.9 g
|Sodium
|39.0 mg
|Protein
|2.1 g