18 Tiki Cocktails You Need To Try At Least Once

Picture this: You're on a white sand beach listening to waves crash softly onto the shore, while gently swaying in a hammock under a palm tree. What's missing? A tiki drink, of course! Whether served with a teeny-tiny umbrella in a hollowed-out coconut, or a bendy straw in a ceramic mug shaped like an ancient Māori deity, nothing gives vacation vibes quite like these bright, tropical cocktails.

Tiki drinks are all the rage in the United States in the 21st century, and are often found at trendy restaurants, on cruise ships, and in specialty bars. They can range from traditionally frozen to on the rocks, and incorporate any number of liquors, fruit juices, simple syrups, spices, or mix-ins. While certain tiki cocktails are found on every tiki bar's menu – including mai tais, piña coladas, and hurricanes – there are plenty of lesser-known hidden gems (like the amusingly-named Rum Runner).

You're probably familiar with some tiki cocktails already. But since names like Missionary's Downfall don't clearly communicate the contents of the drink, it can be tough to know what you're ordering without reading the entire menu. Luckily, we've put together a guide of must-try specialty cocktails to help you out on your next tiki bar adventure. Here are 18 tiki cocktails you need to try at least once.