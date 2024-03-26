Review: White Claw Tequila Smash Seltzers Deliver A Refreshing Twist On The Beloved Canned Cocktails

What screams summer more than a cold can of boozy seltzer on the beach, at the bar, or even on your couch? White Claw Tequila Smash is the brand's innovation on a beloved classic. With four flavors, 5% alcohol by volume, no added sugar, and 100 calories per can, the popular brand's new product might give competing summer seltzers a run for their money.

Tequila is one of the more popular spirits out there, either as a straight shot chased with the bite of lime or mixed into a spritzer and buried in artificial flavors. White Claw seemingly wanted to create a beverage that would make tequila the social drink it's meant to be. Its four new flavors are Lime Prickly Pear, Mango Tamarind, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Strawberry Guava.

When we attended a tasting in New York City's West Village, the brand shared how the team began curating this project a couple of years before the March 2024 release, taking on the challenge of mixing tequila's signature and often smoky taste with fruit juice. As a result, the White Claw team told us that they wanted to create a product that's light, delicious, and refreshing — the perfect summer social drink. We tried all the tequila-based flavors to judge for ourselves.