The Reason Blood Oranges Are A Deep Shade Of Red

If you've ever cut open a blood orange, you'll immediately notice how beautiful the color is. But you may have also wondered: Where does the red color come from? As it turns out, blood oranges contain a chemical pigment called anthocyanin, which produces a red color. Anthocyanin — which is also responsible for the colors of raspberries and blueberries — develops when the oranges are grown in climates with warm temperatures during the day but cool temperatures at nighttime. When the anthocyanin develops, it starts near the peel of the orange, then makes its way along the edges of each orange slice, then moves inward into the flesh.

Because of this, the red coloring can differ from blood orange to blood orange. Some may be merely streaked with red, while others are fully red — this depends on the season and when they are harvested.

There are three varieties of blood oranges: Taroccos, Moros, and Sanguinellos. Taroccos have the strongest and sweetest flavor while Moros have the most vibrant color and Sanguinellos boast a berry-like bite.